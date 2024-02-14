INROADS And Advancement Of Blacks In Sports Partner To Address Career Development Gaps Faced By Black Athletes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black student athletes are measurably underprepared for success beyond their years of competition

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As college sports endure the unprecedented commercialization of student athletes, Black college athletes grapple with a waning focus on academic and career success.

INROADS, Inc.- the nation's largest nonprofit developer of underrepresented talent - and Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS ) partner to develop solutions to improve career readiness of Black college athletes .

“Black college athletes can make lots of money during their playing years. However, while in college many Black athletes fail to get the preparation they need for life and career success after their playing days, leading many to face financial struggle and other hardships once they're done competing,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO, INROADS.“Our partnership with ABIS seeks to change this by creating solutions to help Black student athletes start preparing now for a successful transition after the game.”

Founded in 1970, INROADS has spent the last five decades leading the way for more corporate and career equity for underrepresented talent.

“Together with INROADS, we will create professional opportunities that inspire Black student athletes beyond sports,” said Gary Charles, CEO, and founder of ABIS.

Via this partnership, ABIS will connect its student athletes to pre-college programming, paid internships and entrepreneurship initiatives currently offered by INROADS. ABIS and INROADS will also equip aspiring athletes with leadership skills and expose them to careers adjacent to sports to expand their career paths.

The INROADS and ABIS partnership will begin during an economic mobility panel discussion, called The Transition Game, produced by BlueSky Collaborative Partners, being held during NBA All Star Weekend 2024.

BlueSky Collaborative partners has a longstanding partnership with INROADS. They are a fundraising consultancy that focuses on brand-centered, strategic leadership and tailored solutions in key areas that are crucial to their clients' success.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 40,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

ABOUT ABIS

ABIS is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice for Blacks in sports. Founded by Gary Charles, New York's Godfather of Grassroots Basketball, in September 2020, ABIS partners with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies. Its members include coaches, administrators, and athletes at all levels of sports, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, diversity, equity, and inclusion allies and advocates. To learn more, visit .

