Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts And Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 And 2024-2030

The global dry age related macular degeneration market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global dry age related macular degeneration market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and academic & research institutes markets. The major drivers for this market are rising elderly populations and growing incidence of age-related macular degeneration.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dry age related macular degeneration companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights



Above 75 years segment is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to rising population of senior patients.

Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the largest segment due to the installation of advanced and comprehensive treatment facilities in hospitals. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives and financial support are further driving the expansion of this market in this region.

