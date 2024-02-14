ESOMAR Announces Agenda For The Art & Science Of Innovation Conference In Chicago

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer for ESOMARCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESOMAR , the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the agenda and speakers for its Art & Science of Innovation Conference in Chicago, June 17-18, 2024. Speakers from brands such as The Coca Cola Company, TikTok, Meta, Warner Bros., Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, La-Z-Boy, LinkedIn and many others will share their insights, strategies, new methodologies and innovative technologies on stage at the event.“We are thrilled to bring this forward-looking program to Chicago this year, and share the most pressing challenges and biggest opportunities facing the global insights sector,” said Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer for ESOMAR.“Our expert speakers will be covering the practical use and implications of AI in market research, along with key strategies for customer understanding, the latest methodology innovations, and even how Taylor Swift affects the data landscape. We can't wait to welcome everyone to the North America edition of this exciting conference.”Speakers will be covering topics such as:- AI's impact on how we understand consumers, including Gen Z, and how it is transforming the human role in research- Innovations in neuroscience, behavioral science, qualitative research and biometrics that are transforming the insights and advertising effectiveness ecosystem- New research that supports sustainability and culturally unique strategies for global brandsThe much-anticipated Young ESOMAR Society (YES!) Awards will also be held during the conference, giving members under age 31 the opportunity to share their most brilliant ideas. Interested parties should submit their pitch by April 26th for a chance to take the stage in Chicago. Apply here. ( )During the two-day event, there will be multiple networking opportunities for attendees, including a welcome reception on Monday evening at the venue. The Art & Science of Innovation Conference will be hosted at the award-winning Swissotel Chicago, a modern downtown landmark just steps away from the luxury shops, dining and entertainment on the Magnificent Mile. With views of Lake Michigan and a short walk from Millennium Park, this contemporary hotel is also within a mile of the lively Navy Pier and the Art Institute of Chicago.Early-bird registration is open until April 5, 2024. Register here:About ESOMARSince 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers.###

Gabriela Kusters

ESOMAR

email us here