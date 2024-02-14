Venezuela Faces Increased Government Crackdown Before Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Venezuela, with presidential elections approaching, the government's crackdown on dissent has intensified.
Carlos Salazar Lárez, a Venezuelan engineer and civil activist, was detained prior to sharing a video of Alex Saab, a close associate of Nicolás Maduro, on social media.
Since his arrest, there's been silence about his condition, leaving his family in distress.
This incident mirrors others, like the arrests of teacher's union leaders and student protesters subjected to torture.
Moreover, Rocío San Miguel, a renowned military affairs expert and activist, along with her daughter, were arrested at Maiquetía airport.
Interrogations of officers implicated in a coup attempt allegedly uncovered an assassination plot against Maduro, linking their detention.
The Attorney General announced the arrest of 32 people, including journalist Sabastiana Barráez and lawyer Tamara Sujú, for conspiring against the president.
A preliminary hearing accused San Miguel and five others of treason, conspiracy, and terrorism.
Alejandro Gonzales De Canales, San Miguel's ex-partner, faces charges of revealing state secrets and obstructing justice.
Historian Elías Pinto Iturrieta notes the government's strategy: suppress civic engagement amid declining popularity, describing the grim political landscape.
Instances of violence against opposition supporters and the legal persecution of political opponents' families underscore the regime's alarm.
Civic Forum condemns San Miguel's forced disappearance, and arbitrary detention, affirming her as a crucial human rights advocate.
While the Attorney General defends the legal proceedings as just, critics argue they reflect the government's broader campaign against dissent.
Venezuelan government intensifies repression against the opposition, signaling a worrying trend for democracy and civic freedoms.
