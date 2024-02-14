Altman Proposes UAE As Sandbox For A.I. Policy Innovation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sam Altman, OpenAI's founder, suggests the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could become a global "regulatory sandbox" for AI technology trials.



However, this initiative might pave the way for creating worldwide AI usage regulations.



"Crafting regulatory ideas in isolation is hard," said Altman at the World Government Summit, addressing the UAE's AI Minister.



"A controlled setting to explore AI's future, evaluating successes and failures, would be an intriguing trial."



OpenAI, led by Altman and known for its ChatGPT , emphasizes the need for a cohesive policy to govern AI's future directions.



On Tuesday, he asserted that the UAE is ideally positioned to lead these conversations.







This statement aligns with Altman's search for Middle Eastern investors to further AI through a semiconductor project.



The UAE , having heavily invested in AI and considered it a strategic area, faces scrutiny over its China connections from the U.S.



G42, a UAE-based AI firm linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, plans to reduce its China footprint to align with U.S. policies, Bloomberg reported.



In addition, G42 partners with OpenAI, Microsoft Corp., and Cerebras Systems Inc.



Moreover, Altman announced plans to open-source more of OpenAI's large language models, though decisions on which models are pending.



Additionally, he focuses on creating tools for economically challenged countries struggling with the high costs of AI development.



"Altman emphasizes democratizing AI worldwide, aiming to offer accessible solutions for countries eager to deploy AI services."

