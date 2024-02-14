Brazil’S Lula Embarks On Strategic African Tour

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in Cairo, Egypt, early Wednesday, initiating his extensive visit to Africa.



His agenda includes discussions with Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.



Egypt's recent efforts facilitated the evacuation of Brazilians from Gaza and played a crucial role in mediating discussions between Israel and Hamas.



Lula's visit spans Egypt and Ethiopia from the 16th to the 18th, including a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Mahmoud Abbas , President of the Palestinian Authority.



A highlight of his trip is revisiting the pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, a nod to his visit two decades ago.







The visit focuses on enhancing bilateral ties in trade, investment, technical cooperation, education, and defense.



It will also delve into regional and global issues like climate change, international organization reforms, and the Israel-Palestine conflict.



Significant is the expected signing of bilateral agreements in bioenergy and science, technology, and innovation.



Lula's schedule also includes a visit to the Arab League, meeting Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and participating in the league's council.



In Ethiopia, from Friday to Sunday, Lula will attend the 37th African Union Summit as a guest, advocating for a global anti-hunger initiative.



Brazil's backing helped the African Union secure a permanent seat in the G2 in 2023.

Lula plans bilateral meetings with leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, and Mozambique.









Both Ethiopia and Egypt, Brics bloc members, emphasized Lula's second African tour, highlighting Brazil's engagement with the continent.









Background

Brazil is boosting its diplomatic efforts in Africa, a key focus of President Lula's international strategy.









Brazil aims to strengthen ties in Africa, focusing on infrastructure and energy, through Lula's recent tours and business meetings.









The move seeks to recover Brazil's influence and investment in Africa, countering past neglect and competition from China and India.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs prioritizes filling diplomatic vacancies in Africa, signaling a major shift in Brazil's global engagement.

