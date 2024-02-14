CPKC Commits $1.5 Million To Support American Heart Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) today announced they are teaming up again to save lives and improve heart health for people across the United States (U.S.) with our commitment of US$1.5 million for heart research over the next three years.

The collaboration, started in 2015 in a single location, has grown into a national relationship spanning six states across the CPKC rail network, and is part of the CPKC Has Heart community investment program.

"At CPKC, we recognize the important work done by the team at the American Heart Association in the many communities in which we live, work and operate, and we are thrilled to increase our support to help ensure the AHA is well-equipped to meet patients' needs," said Chad Becker, Chief of Staff at CPKC.



"We are incredibly grateful for CPKC's remarkable commitment to the American Heart Association. Their critical support will allow our organization to advance lifesaving research and drive more equitable health for everyone, everywhere," said Kevin Harker, American Heart Association Executive Vice President, Midwest. "Thank you to CPKC for standing with us as a relentless force for longer, healthier lives!"

As part of the agreement, CPKC will support four two-year pre-doctoral fellowships and four one-year pre-doctoral fellowships chosen by the AHA and focused on cardiovascular disease research.

In addition, CPKC will sponsor yearly Heart Walks in Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Shreveport, Dubuque, Davenport and the Twin Cities and join more than a million people in 300+ cities across the U.S. in taking a stand against heart disease and helping save lives.

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr

to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact, our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart , Facebook , X

or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CPKC Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $41.5 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. Along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on

SOURCE CPKC