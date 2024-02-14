Nominations Open For Our Military Kids® Courageous Kids Contest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through March 10, 2024, nominate an extraordinary military child or teen in your community for the fourth annual Our Military Kids Courageous Kids Contest.



OAKTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Our Military Kids® (OMK), a national nonprofit in its 20th year of providing extracurricular activity grants to military children, opens nominations for its fourth annual Courageous Kids Contest to recognize up to 13 extraordinary military children and teens from across the country.

Our Military Kids is now accepting nominations for the fourth annual Courageous Kids Contest through March 10, 2024.

Nominate an extraordinary military child or teen in your community for the fourth annual OMK Courageous Kids Contest!

Through March 24, 2024, parents, teachers, coaches, and other community members are encouraged to nominate a military child or teen (ages 1-18) who has shown exceptional courage, resilience, and strength throughout the past year as role models and leaders in their local communities, at school, within their families, and/or in extracurricular activities, all while a parent has:





Deployed overseas or activated stateside with the National Guard or Reserve, OR Underwent treatment for post-9/11, combat-related injuries, illnesses, or wounds.

Up to 13 winners will be selected representing each branch of U.S. military service, plus a Hidden Helper Hero Award presented to an exceptional child who has been impacted by the caregiving duties of a parent in combat injury treatment.

"We are thrilled to amplify even more incredible military kid voices during our fourth annual Courageous Kids Contest," said Kara Dallman, OMK Executive Director and U.S. Navy Veteran. "These children are going above and beyond in their communities, homes, schools, and activities while braving a parent's deployment or treatment with such grace and resolve. They deserve this special recognition, especially in honor of the Month of the Military Child!"

Prizes include a $300 cash stipend, personalized award certificate, and each winner's story shared across OMK's digital and print platforms throughout April's Month of the Military Child.



Nominate a military child or teen in your community by March 10, 2024: ourmilitarykids/contest



About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured Veterans with extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since 2004, Our Military Kids has given more than 88,000 activity grants worth $32 million. Learn more at: ourmilitarykids



