The Wetrich Group Announces Executive Leadership Transitions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southlake, TX, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wetrich Group LLC, a comprehensive advisory and consulting firm focused on the health care industry, has announced the appointment of Carl Meyer as President, who will succeed James G. Wetrich, effective immediately.

Meyer joined The Wetrich Group in 2013, and most recently served as Executive Vice President. Having spent a number of years in senior level positions developing relationships and managing clients' GPO, IDN, RPC, Distribution, & 3PL relationships within an increasingly complex health care environment, he previously held the position of Vice President of National Accounts and Distributor Relations for BSN Medical Inc. While at BSN, he assisted the organization's transition from a direct supply chain to a distribution centric and group purchasing aligned organization. He was also responsible for growing sales through these channels, which drove substantial operational efficiencies and operating cost reductions.

“With its rich history spanning over two decades and proven track record of success in isolating obstacles and identifying unique opportunities for growth, advancement, and streamlined operations on behalf of clients intent on activating organizational change from the top down, I am honored to be given the opportunity to build upon The Wetrich Group's impressive legacy. Jim's accomplishments have left an impressionable footprint on both the company and industry at large, and I couldn't be more excited to propel our mission into the future,” remarked Meyer.

“Ten years ago, Carl joined the firm and has been an invaluable asset to the Wetrich team and has provided superior counsel to our client health care organizations,” stated James G. Wetrich, LFACHE, PCC.“His vast wealth of diversified experience and expansive knowledge base of the health care industry are amongst the finest in the market. Those who know Carl will agree that he is one of the most well-respected, passionate, and dynamic leaders, and I hold every confidence that he will play an instrumental role in providing and implementing strategically sound and innovative solutions for clients.”

Wetrich, an executive with more than 40 years of health care industry expertise, a certified executive coach, a member of the ICF professional coaches' board, and a“Wall Street Journal'' Best Selling author, established The Wetrich Group, a subsidiary of The Wetrich Group of Companies, in 2001. During his career, he has provided consultancy services to more than 100 global organizations. Following his departure from The Wetrich Group, Wetrich will transition to a CEO Mentor role with Building Champions, a professional training and coaching organization headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

###

About The Wetrich Group

The Wetrich Group LLC is a health care management consultancy whose associates have more than 100 years of collective experience. Founded in 2001 by James G. Wetrich, FACHE, The Wetrich Group offers a wide variety of health care management advisory services. The Wetrich Group provides partner clients unmatched industry experience and a competitive advantage through strategy rooted deep in sound execution to help businesses achieve significant results. For more information, please visit .

About Building Champions

Building Champions, Inc. is a top leadership development firm in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Since its founding in 1996, Building Champions has coached thousands of leaders, managers and business professionals to intentionally lead their businesses and lives. Building Champions creates customized coaching engagements focusing on both the beliefs and behaviors of great leadership.

Attachments



Carl Meyer, Incoming President of The Wetrich Group James G. Wetrich, LFACHE, PCC, Founder and Outgoing President of The Wetrich Group

CONTACT: Elizabeth Reidenbach SWBR 7173682025 ...