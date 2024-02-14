Gridmarket Announces Latest Clean Energy Project In Portfolio Energy Upgrade Initiative For Performance Food Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enerlogics Networks, Inc. and partner MBL Energy, a team of top-tier renewables developers, will install the solar pv and battery storage system

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridMarket, LLC is pleased to announce its latest clean energy project with Performance Food Group, Inc. (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC). The solar and battery storage project is part of a larger portfolio partnership, that will increase sustainable operations, reduce costs, and upgrade onsite infrastructure for future EV charger integration at select nationwide PFG facilities.

The project at the PFG facility in Shafter, CA, consists of 1MW solar PV and a 250kW/550kWh battery storage system. Leveraging the investment tax credit (ITC) increased project value and economic viability, and the system is another step towards PFG reaching operational efficiency and sustainability goals.

“PFG continues to be a fantastic partner and we are thrilled to announce this solar and storage project in Shafter, CA,” said Peter Schneider, Director of Business Development and Project Management at GridMarket.“Portfolio expansion in California and beyond underscores PFG's dedication to advancing sustainable solutions and reinforces their commitment to clean energy development. Building on the success of the initial Gilroy, CA project, this project will have tremendous environmental and economic value for the Shafter facility and PFG's carbon footprint as a whole.”

As PFG continues to look ahead to future fleet electrification, onsite infrastructure upgrades will help alleviate capacity issues with the grid, creating the opportunity for charger installation and necessary demand realities. In the near-term, the installation will provide tremendous savings and emissions reduction.

“Our partnership with GridMarket continues to produce valuable projects for our facilities,” said Jeff Williamson, Senior Vice President, Operations, PFG.“We have been able to outline initial steps in our renewable energy strategic plan using GridMarket's approach in California. We are now implementing that plan to help achieve cost-savings and make important progress against our overall sustainability goals across the company.”

Customers in California continue to face rate increases, evolving regulatory requirements and environmental pressures. In order to get ahead of statewide mandates in California and at select facilities in other states and bring operational resiliency through onsite generation and backup power, PFG committed to exploring clean energy through the GridMarket platform. The resulting strategy was created and launched with a site in Gilroy, CA last year and now continues with the Shafter site.

“We worked closely with GridMarket and our construction partner, MBL Energy , to appropriately size and design the system to meet demand needs at the Shafter facility while aligning with PFG's company-wide sustainability and carbon goals,” said Scott Ameduri, President at Enerlogics .“We are thrilled to be executing on this second project as part of our partnership - following the project being deployed in Gilroy - and are eager to continue working through the identified sites to bring clean generation, storage, and fleet electrification value. This and other PFG projects reflect their commitment to a greener, more resilient future, showcasing innovation and environmental responsibility in action.”

To learn more about this PFG initiative, or other projects through the GridMarket platform, including this“land and expand” portfolio strategy designed to give customers the greatest value, click here .

