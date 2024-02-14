(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alderac Entertainment Group Announces Kickstarter Launch for "Ready Set Bet: High Roller"Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG), a leader in the board game industry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Kickstarter launch of "Ready Set Bet: High Roller," the deluxe edition of the highly acclaimed board game, Ready, Set, Bet! This exciting new edition is set to launch on Kickstarter on March 5th at 9:00 AM Pacific, promising an enhanced gaming experience with premium components, exclusive content, and immersive gameplay that takes the original game to the next level.Ready Set Bet is AEG's best-selling party game designed by John D Clair that brings a day at the races right to your table.“Ready Set Bet High Roller Edition” is our most requested item by fans of the game, and we are so excited to be able to bring it to you.What's New in the High Roller Edition?A Luxury Gaming Experience: Every component has been scaled up and upgraded, offering an unparalleled tactile and visual experience.Oversized Deluxe Components including:* A unique game box that looks great on your shelf and carefully holds all of the components* A massive 25" x 48" neoprene Bet Mat* A 25" x 14" neoprene Race Track Mat* Premium Poker chips for gameplay and money* Stable of perfectly sized named horses* Vegas Style DiceThe Kickstarter campaign for "Ready Set Bet: High Roller" offers various backing options, with exclusive rewards for early supporters and newsletter subscribers. Fans of board games and those looking for a high-quality, engaging party gaming experience are encouraged to mark their calendars for March 5th and join the race to make "Ready Set Bet: High Roller" a reality.For more information on Ready Set Bet: High Roller, please follow our Kickstarter Campaign .Ready Set Bet: High Roller - Press KitAbout Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG)Alderac Entertainment Group is a renowned publisher of award-winning board games and card games. With a commitment to innovation and quality, AEG has been a leader in the gaming industry, bringing families and friends together through the joy of tabletop gaming.Visit our website and learn more about Ready Set Bet!Do you have any questions? Please feel free to contact us at:PR - ...

