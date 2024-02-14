Glueco Adhesives Launches Amalgamaizetm: A Sustainable Game-Changer In Composite Materials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASHBURNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GluECO Adhesives, a pioneering force in sustainable material innovation, proudly unveils its groundbreaking product, AmalgAmaizeTM. This revolutionary biobased specialty polymer is poised to transform the composite materials industry by offering unparalleled sustainability and versatility.AmalgAmaizeTM, powered by Zein, a fully sustainable corn protein, is engineered to bind agricultural waste products like bagasse and hemp stalks into composite materials suitable for various applications. Its versatile nature allows molding, extrusion, and machining, while adjustments in the polymer formulation enable the customization of end product characteristics, such as strength, flexibility, and fire retardancy."At GluECO Adhesives, we're committed to driving innovation that meets today's sustainability challenges while meeting or exceeding performance of current petroleum-based solutions. AmalgAmaizeTM represents a giant leap toward a greener, more sustainable future. We're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the industry and the planet," said Dan Rosen, CEO of GluECO Adhesives.M3 Labs, known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, recognized the tremendous potential of AmalgAmaizeTM for their industry. By incorporating this material into their production processes, M3 Labs aims to reduce environmental impact while delivering top-quality products to their customers.Buyer Company Quote: "At M3 Labs, we continually seek innovative ways to elevate our products' performance and sustainability. The integration of AmalgAmaizeTM into our manufacturing processes aligns perfectly with our mission to drive positive change and reduce our ecological footprint," said Joanna Kraft, Co-Owner at M3 Labs.For more information about AmalgAmaizeTM and GluECO Adhesives, please visitGluECO Adhesives was created at the end of 2021 as an operating division of Flo Enterprises, who has been manufacturing biobased coatings since 1976. Flo is the only zein manufacturer in North America and is driven by our mission to excel as a leading manufacturer and developer of sustainable, eco-friendly, and innovative biobased products and formulations. We consistently strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers by supplying high-quality, ready-to-use coatings, adhesives, and polymers. These products offer unique performance benefits over traditional petroleum-based chemistries.

