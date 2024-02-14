Autopacific Study Reveals EV Consumers Want A Public Charging Experience Similar To That Of Traditional Gas Stations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ed Kim, AutoPacific president and chief analystLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Current public charging stations for electric vehicles are far from meeting consumer wants and expectations. According to data from AutoPacific 's recent EV Consumer Insights Study , future EV consumers have a long list of charging station attributes that are important to them. From easy to see and read charging speed and pricing signage to offering additional basic vehicle care services like windshield cleaner, air pumps for filling tires, and vacuums, future EV consumers would like a public charging experience that more closely mirrors traditional gasoline fueling stations. The study, conducted as a part of AutoPacific's annual Future Attribute Demand Study , surveyed over 7,200 future EV acceptors, those who either intend to purchase or will consider purchasing an EV in the near future, about their ideal public charging station attributes, reasons for wanting an EV, concerns about EV ownership and more.“AutoPacific has long been committed to studying the future of the automotive industry and having a full understanding of future EV consumers and rejectors is essential, as is understanding all of the non-traditional extras, like charging, that go with EV ownership” says AutoPacific Director of Marketing and Consumer Insights Deborah Grieb.EV acceptance is on the rise, according to data from the AutoPacific study, with EV purchase intention up from 11% in 2022 to 17% in 2023, and another 58% of respondents saying they would consider purchasing an EV in the near future. Many non-vehicle attributes, like the charging infrastructure, play key roles in the future of EVs in the U.S. Whether a current EV owner, or a future acceptor without current ownership experience, future EV consumers have similar opinions on what attributes public charging stations should have.“Allowing EV owners to have a public charging experience similar to what they're used to with traditional fueling is certainly beneficial to increasing EV acceptance,” says AutoPacific President and Chief Analyst Ed Kim.About AutoPacificAutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary and syndicated research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide, including its highly recognized Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS). The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at .

