IMRIS And Insightec Enter Into A Collaboration To Enable Technology Integration

IMRIS & Insightec have entered into a collaboration agreement that will enable Insightec systems to seamlessly operate within IMRIS InVisionTM Surgical Theatres.

- Marc Buntaine, CEO of IMRIS, Deerfield ImagingCHASKA, MN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, the global leader in intraoperative MRI and Insightec, the market leader in therapeutic focused ultrasound for neurological disorders have entered into a collaboration agreement that will enable Insightec systems to seamlessly operate within IMRIS InVisionTM Surgical Theatres. The collaboration will result in technology integration enabling hospitals and physicians the ability to expand their treatment capabilities within IMRIS surgical suites using focused ultrasound.“IMRIS is excited to collaborate with Insightec to bring focused ultrasound capabilities into our InVision Surgical Theatres,” says IMRIS CEO Marc Buntaine. "Focused ultrasound can offer significant clinical benefits to patients with neurological disorders, such as essential tremor and Parkinson's disease, and the IMRIS suite provides an MRI-ready destination within a hospital to help expand access to this treatment.”“Through our collaboration with IMRIS, we can expand our Exablate Neuro footprint significantly, bringing focused ultrasound treatment closer to patients suffering from the debilitating effects of movement disorders,” adds Maurice R. Ferré M.D., Insightec CEO.“Insightec continues to lead the way in delivering focused ultrasound technologies to hospitals and doctors for innovative treatments in neurosurgery.”Collaboration efforts will focus on Insightec system validation across the various configurations of IMRIS Surgical Theatres and will also include optimization of signal and electrical interfacing and procedural workflow. The collaboration may provide opportunities for additional technology projects and business development activities between the two organizations.About IMRIS, Deerfield ImagingAs a leader in image guidance solutions, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging provides optimized, fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals by delivering timely MRI and imaging data to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Surgical Theatre enables intraoperative imaging directly within operating rooms. The company also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils, and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. IMRIS products are sold globally to clinical centers in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular, and orthopedic markets. It is estimated that over 70,000 patients worldwide have benefited from image-guided therapy solutions integrated into the InVision Surgical Theatre. Additional information about IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging is available at .About InsightecInsightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Additional information about Insightec is available atIMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Contact:Alan WeinbergVP, Marketing and Product Management...Insightec Contact:Katherine JuergensDirector of Corporate Communications and Branding...

