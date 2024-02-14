Allied Petrochemical Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Preparing For Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALVIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Petrochemical, LLC (“Allied” or the“Company”), a Black Bay Energy Capital (“Black Bay”) portfolio company, is pleased to announce its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification, a significant milestone and step toward the Company's vision of being a critical supplier to the circular economy and specialty chemical markets. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, providing a framework for organizations to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and consistently deliver products and services that meet or exceed customer expectations.Josh Mosis, Plant Manager at Allied, commented,“This is a huge accomplishment for the Allied team and our business. The ISO 9001 certification is a testament to our exacting quality standards and commitment to continuous improvement at the facility. We are excited to continue our growth as we scale new chemistries for our customers and ramp our recycled fuel production.”In 2023, Allied produced nearly 10 million gallons of recycled fuel products, which were derived from off-spec waste feedstocks and fuels from petrochemical facilities and refineries across the Gulf Coast. The Company also manufactured roughly 5 million pounds of high-purity sulfonic acid, a key ingredient in greases and coatings for the automotive industry and metal working. During the year, Allied also added new chemical reactor capacity, bringing total contract manufacturing capacity to over 70,000 gallons of specialty chemical products.“Allied is well-positioned to serve the needs of various specialty chemical manufacturers and petrochemical facilities, whether they are seeking a contract manufacturing partner or a high-quality facility to turn their waste streams into recycled products,” said Chris Petersen, CFO of Allied. Tim Haggerty, Director of Business Development, added,“A strategic footprint on the Gulf Coast, including valuable rail access, enables Allied to serve its clients in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner.”About Allied PetrochemicalAllied Petrochemical, LLC (“Allied”) provides contract manufacturing and tolling , sulfonation , and distillation services to various energy & industrial end markets. Through solvent recycling processes and off-spec waste solutions, Allied's distillation services transform waste streams into fuel-grade products, such as naphtha and diesel. Allied's custom chemical manufacturing services offer customers high-quality products, service and flexible solutions to help scale their business. For more information, please visit .About Black Bay Energy CapitalBlack Bay is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in partnership with entrepreneurial management teams who are building high-growth companies in the energy and chemical industries. Black Bay's strategy is to target companies with innovative products and services that help their clients to reduce costs, improve operations, and achieve sustainability initiatives. The firm's objective is to drive success through a relentless commitment to establishing and cultivating a true partnership with portfolio company management teams, and a belief that deeply rooted partnerships generate outsized returns by fostering collaboration and creativity. Black Bay is currently investing out of its second fund and has approximately $500+ million of assets under management. For more information, please visit .

Tim Haggerty

Allied Petrochemical, LLC

+1 832-416-9595

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other