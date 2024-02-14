All Seasons Fund Receives 4-Star Overall Morningstar Ratingtm In Morningstar's Tactical Allocation Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THE USA MUTUALS ALL SEASONS FUNDSYMBOL: UNAVXTexas-based Advisor USA Mutuals announces it's All Seasons Fund received a 4-Star Overall Morningstar RatingTM out of 231 funds for the period ending January 31, 2024, in the Tactical Allocation category, based on risk-adjusted returns.Click to view on Morningstar.Morningstar uses this step to calculate this rating:1) Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return: Adjust Morningstar Return for risk to get MRAR. Morningstar Risk is then calculated as the difference between Morningstar Return and Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return.The All Seasons Fund seeks capital appreciation and capital preservation with lower volatility throughout market cycles – highly correlated with the Standard & Poor's (“S&P”) 500® Index in bull markets, and less or negatively correlated in bear markets.HOW TO INVEST:The All Seasons Fund (symbol, UNAVX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds. Search for symbol: UNAVX with your custodian to invest.You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options. To learn more about how to invest, click here:_____________IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. FOR A PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS WITH THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND, PLEASE CALL 1-800-MUTUALS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT . READ THE PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE RESULTS. THE PERFORMANCE DATA QUOTED REPRESENTS PAST PERFORMANCE AND CURRENT RETURNS MAY BE LOWER OR HIGHER. SHARE PRICES AND INVESTMENT RETURNS FLUCTUATE AND AN INVESTOR'S SHARES MAY BE WORTH MORE OR LESS THAN ORIGINAL COST UPON REDEMPTION. FOR PERFORMANCE DATA AS OF THE MOST RECENT MONTH-END PLEASE CALL 1-866-264-8783._____________Click here for Prospectus .The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 866.264.8783 or going to . Read it carefully before investing.IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:Performance data quoted prior to October 13, 2017 represents the past performance of the Goldman Navigator Fund, L.P., a limited partnership (the“Predecessor Partnership”). From its inception on February 1, 2002 through October 13, 2017, the Predecessor Partnership maintained investment policies, objectives, guidelines, and restrictions that were, in all material respects, equivalent to those of the Fund. The Predecessor Partnership was not registered under the 1940 Act, and was not subject to certain investment limitations, diversification requirements, and other restrictions imposed by the 1940 Act and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the“Code”), which, if applicable, may have adversely affected its performance. On a going-forward basis after October 13, 2017, the Fund's performance will be calculated using the standard formula set forth in rules promulgated by the SEC, which differs in certain respects from the methods used to compute total returns for the Predecessor Partnership. Please refer to the Financial Statements section of the Fund's SAI to review additional information regarding the Predecessor Partnership. The Navigator Fund name was changed to the All Seasons Fund on July 21st, 2021.Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund's portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. This risk increases with emerging markets. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Investments in futures may result in a substantial loss in a short period. One cannot invest directly in an index. The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA). Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutuals Funds are separate and unaffiliated.UNAVX received 4-Star Morningstar RatingsTM overall out of 231 funds, 5-Star for 3-year out of 231 funds, and 3-Star for 5-year out of 213 funds, for the period ending January 31, 2024. All in Morningstar's Tactial Allocation category, based on risk-adjusted returns. The 10-year returns are not included in the Morningstar rating because the Predecessor Partnership was not registered under the 1940 Act.©2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or“star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes.It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. UNAVX was rated against the following numbers of Equity Market Neutral funds over the following time periods: 231 funds in the last three years, and 213 funds in the last five years. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.5160-NLD-2/12/2024

