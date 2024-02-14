Aesthetic Record Unveils AR Sync Powered By YEXT The Future Of Local Search And Online Visibility For Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AR Sync helps Aesthetic Practices manage and optimize their online presence across multiple digital platforms, directories, and maps.

AR Sync partners with YEXT, the leading digital presence platform for brands, to deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences for Practices.

- Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aesthetic Record , the leading all-in-one EMR and Practice Management software in the Aesthetic industry, today, announced the launch of its latest innovation: AR Sync Powered by YEXT . This cutting-edge, AI-powered tool is designed to revolutionize the way Aesthetic Practices manage their online presence by improving local search results and page rankings across the digital landscape.

As competition in the Medical Aesthetic space continues to increase, AR Sync ensures that Practices can elevate their brand visibility, improve local search, and drive web traffic. With direct integrations to more than 70 of the most popular platforms across the web, AR Sync empowers Practices to expertly manage their own online reputation in an easy-to-use software platform. Research conducted by YEXT identified a 62% increase in click through rates and a 43% increase in impressions when businesses have more complete, accurate online listings. Until now, very few tools were available to help medical spas stay competitive by improving components such as local search ranking without requiring expert help. AR Sync now makes it easier for clients to maintain a strong online presence while achieving significant results.

Key AR Sync Features

Some of the most notable, key features and benefits of AR Sync Powered by YEXT include:

- Enhanced Online Presence: AR Sync simplifies the complex process of listing management by ensuring consistent business information across all online channels.

- Optimized Local SEO: By leveraging YEXT's powerful, underlying technology, AR Sync helps businesses climb the SEO ladder, making them more discoverable to potential clients in their local area.

- Streamlined Review Management: Practices can now monitor and respond to reviews quickly, harnessing feedback to improve services and bolster reputation.

- AI-Driven Insights:: AR Sync provides intelligent analytics that offer Practices a deeper understanding of their online performance and opportunities for growth.

A Complete Ecosystem for Aesthetics

With the addition of AR Sync, Aesthetic Record continues to pave the way for a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports practices in every aspect of their business-from patient management to robust marketing strategies. Aesthetic Record CGO, Tiphany Hall, PhD, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, "We're thrilled to offer AR Sync to our clients. This tool not only complements our existing suite of services but elevates the entire Aesthetic Record experience. Now, more than ever, a strong online presence is crucial for success in the aesthetic industry, and AR Sync ensures that our clients won't just compete-they'll lead." By adding AR Sync into the Aesthetic Record ecosystem, Practices can now benefit from a seamless digital experience that spans from AR's EMR and Practice Management solution to LeadAR's CRM, Sale and Marketing Automation platform, to now, listing management, local SEO, and review management.

AR Sync powered by YEXT is available immediately as part of the Aesthetic Record offerings. Visit for more information on feature, pricing and integrate this powerful tool into an Aesthetic practice.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is a cloud-based EMR and practice management platform that streamlines clinical workflows, inventory management, and financial services for Aesthetic Practices. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Aesthetic Record provides a comprehensive solution that enables Aesthetic Practitioners to focus on delivering exceptional patient care while also building a profitable business.

Tiphany Hall

Aesthetic Record

+1 870-897-6876

