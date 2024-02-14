Sugriva Path To Link Hanuman Garhi With Ram Mandir In Ayodhya For ‘Easy Darshan’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) In a significant step to make the 'darshan' of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman convenient and easy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to build a 'Sugriva Path' to connect the two highly-revered pilgrimage spots in Ayodhya.

'Sugriva Path' is the name coined for the new pathway connecting the revered Hanuman Garhi Temple with the sacred Ram Mandir in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The proposed Sugriva Path, spanning a length of 290 metres, will facilitate seamless entry for devotees into both the temples.

The initiative comes in the wake of heavy footfall of more than 2.5 lakh devotees flocking the town daily for the divine darshan of Ram Lalla. The new path has been planned to ease pilgrim congestion and to ensure a hassle-free experience for the devotees.

The construction of Sugriva Path is estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 11.81 crore. Out of this budget, Rs 5.1 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition, while the remaining funds will be used for development of the corridor, which will have a width of 17 metres, with 5 metres dedicated for pedestrians.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the construction of Sugriva Path.

“Sugriva Path stands as a testament to the government's steadfast commitment to fostering an environment conducive to spiritual reverence and seamless pilgrimage experience for the devotees,” said a government statement.

