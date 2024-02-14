Steven Kargman Joins SEDA Experts' International Restructuring Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, February 14, 2024 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Steven Kargman joined the firm as Managing Director.

"Steven has a unique expertise in complex restructuring situations which we believe will serve our clients well," said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. Steven T. Kargman is the Founder and President of Kargman Associates, a New York City-based strategic advisory firm specializing in providing strategic advice to clients involved in complex and challenging international restructuring situations, with a special focus on emerging markets around the globe. Mr. Kargman is a leading expert on international debt restructurings and cross-border insolvency, and he served formerly as General Counsel of the New York State Financial Control Board, the chief financial oversight agency for New York City, and as Lead Attorney with the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the official export credit agency of the US government. He has worked on numerous high-profile and complex restructuring and infrastructure project transactions in emerging markets. He has also advised multilateral institutions and national governments in developing countries and emerging markets on a wide range of financial and commercial matters. He has published numerous articles in leading professional journals, held leadership positions in major professional organizations, and has taught at law schools in the US and China, including Peking University School of Transnational Law (STL), Shenzhen, and University of International Business and Economics (UIBE), Beijing, and has been a frequent lecturer at the International Law Institute (ILI) in Washington, DC. He is frequently invited to lecture at prestigious forums around the world, including at academic, professional, and industry conferences in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. He is a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, a Founding Member and former two-term Board member of the International Insolvency Institute (III), a member of the International Exchange of Experience on Insolvency Law (IEEI), a member of the World Bank's Task Force on Insolvency & Creditor/Debtor Regimes. He served as Co-Chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Subcommittee on International Bankruptcy of the Business Bankruptcy Committee, and he currently serves as Vice-Chair of its Coordinating Committee for the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and as an ABA delegate to UNCITRAL Working Group V (Insolvency Law). A former Henry Luce Scholar in Singapore, he received his JD from Yale Law School and his BA from Swarthmore College.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.