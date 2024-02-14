(MENAFN- Baystreet) BlackBerry Limited

Stocks in Play

2/14/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - New Found Gold Corp. : Announced the results from 19 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a follow-up drill program at Iceberg East, a high-grade zone located 300m northeast of Keats along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone,. New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662 km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. New Found Gold Corp. shares V are trading down $0.03 at $4.35.









