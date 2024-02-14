(MENAFN- Baystreet) Blink Charging Charges, on Results

Airbnb's Earnings Beat Wall Street ForecastsNvidia Surpasses Amazon In Market CapitalizationAppLovin Unveils Ad TrendsShopify's Stock Falls 9% As Q4 Sales Narrowly Beat Forecasts Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Lyft Stock Up 24% On Earnings Beat Sares of Lyft (LYFT) are up 24% after the ride hailing and delivery company reported better-than-expected financial results for the final quarter of 2023.Investors are cheering news that Lyft swung from a $416.5 million U.S. loss a year earlier to a profit of $222.4 million U.S. in the fourth quarter of last year.Lyft's stock initially rose more than 60% on news of the earnings release due to an accounting error by the company.Lyft had said that it was forecasting a 500-basis point, or 5%, expansion of its earnings for all of 2024. The correct figure, the company quickly clarified, was 50 basis points, or 0.50%.Even though the stock gains moderated, the company's share price is still up nearly 25% on news of a very strong quarter from Lyft.For Q4 2023, Lyft reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 U.S., which was double the profit of $0.08 U.S. expected on Wall Street.Revenue in the period totaled $1.22 billion U.S., matching analysts' expectations.Prior to today (Feb. 14), Lyft's stock had risen 13% over the past year and was trading at $12.13 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks