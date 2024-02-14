(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Blink Charging Charges, on Results
Airbnb's Earnings Beat Wall Street Forecasts
Nvidia Surpasses Amazon In Market Capitalization
AppLovin Unveils Ad Trends
Shopify's Stock Falls 9% As Q4 Sales Narrowly Beat Forecasts Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Lyft Stock Up 24% On Earnings Beat Sares of Lyft (LYFT) are up 24% after the ride hailing and delivery company reported better-than-expected financial results for the final quarter of 2023.
Investors are cheering news that Lyft swung from a $416.5 million U.S. loss a year earlier to a profit of $222.4 million U.S. in the fourth quarter of last year.
Lyft's stock initially rose more than 60% on news of the earnings release due to an accounting error by the company.
Lyft had said that it was forecasting a 500-basis point, or 5%, expansion of its earnings for all of 2024. The correct figure, the company quickly clarified, was 50 basis points, or 0.50%.
Even though the stock gains moderated, the company's share price is still up nearly 25% on news of a very strong quarter from Lyft.
For Q4 2023, Lyft reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 U.S., which was double the profit of $0.08 U.S. expected on Wall Street.
Revenue in the period totaled $1.22 billion U.S., matching analysts' expectations.
Prior to today (Feb. 14), Lyft's stock had risen 13% over the past year and was trading at $12.13 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14022024000212011056ID1107852011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.