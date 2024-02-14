North Korea Fired Several Cruise Missiles Toward Sea Of Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea has launched several cruise missiles from its east
coast into the Sea of Japan. According to Yonhap news agency with
reference to the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces
of the Republic of Korea, rocket launch took place at about 09:00
(04:00 Baku time). Their number is not specified, Azernews reports.
The South Korean side noted that it has increased vigilance and
is monitoring Pyongyang's actions within the framework of
cooperation with the United States.
The agency added that this is the fifth launch of a cruise
missile by North Korea since the beginning of the year.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107851997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.