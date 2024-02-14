               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North Korea Fired Several Cruise Missiles Toward Sea Of Japan


2/14/2024 10:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea has launched several cruise missiles from its east coast into the Sea of Japan. According to Yonhap news agency with reference to the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea, rocket launch took place at about 09:00 (04:00 Baku time). Their number is not specified, Azernews reports.

The South Korean side noted that it has increased vigilance and is monitoring Pyongyang's actions within the framework of cooperation with the United States.

The agency added that this is the fifth launch of a cruise missile by North Korea since the beginning of the year.

MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107851997

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search