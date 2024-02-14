Azercell Alerts Subscribers On Cases Of Fraudulent Offers For Sale Of Fake Numbers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell informs you that some subscribers have recently
encountered cases of fraudulent offers for the sale of fake numbers
on behalf of Azercell Telekom LLC.
There have also been cases where scammers contact subscribers on
behalf of our company, demanding data ID cards, offering fake
numbers, and making demands for payment.
Checks carried out by Azercell based on subscribers' requests
show that neither Azercell nor the company's official dealers for
selling numbers carried out any operations to register numbers sent
by scammers to number subscribers.
Whereas the above mentioned undesirable situation has nothing to
do with Azercell Telekom, affected citizens are advised to contact
law enforcement agencies.
Azercell encourages its subscribers to follow basic security
recommendations in order to prevent possible fraud when choosing
and ordering a number:
- Be careful when accepting calls from strangers offering you a
number or asking for confidential information;
- Do not make payments based on calls or SMS received from
unknown persons;
- Do not share ID information with sources you do not trust;
- Also, do not use sites with questionable content and do not
take part in games, competitions, etc. held through these
sites;
- Do not click on suspicious links received in SMS or WhatsApp
messages.
To purchase a new number, use only the official sources of
Azercell:
Official sales channel: website: ; Azercell Exclusive stores, as well as stores of the official
dealer network, the addresses and contact numbers of which you can
find at the following link:
By clicking the link, subscribers can view the list of numbers
to check the validity of offers provided by Azercell official
dealers.
For any question that may arise during the process of purchasing
a number, please contact only one of the official means of
communication for Azercell:
Online customer support service: ; Azercell official pages on Facebook, Twitter and
Instagram; Azercell Call Centre:
- For postpaid subscribers: +994(012) 4905252 or short number
6565
- For non-invoice (SimSim) subscribers: +994(012) 4904949 or
short number 2002
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107851995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.