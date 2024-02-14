Azercell Alerts Subscribers On Cases Of Fraudulent Offers For Sale Of Fake Numbers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell informs you that some subscribers have recently encountered cases of fraudulent offers for the sale of fake numbers on behalf of Azercell Telekom LLC.

There have also been cases where scammers contact subscribers on behalf of our company, demanding data ID cards, offering fake numbers, and making demands for payment.

Checks carried out by Azercell based on subscribers' requests show that neither Azercell nor the company's official dealers for selling numbers carried out any operations to register numbers sent by scammers to number subscribers.

Whereas the above mentioned undesirable situation has nothing to do with Azercell Telekom, affected citizens are advised to contact law enforcement agencies.

Azercell encourages its subscribers to follow basic security recommendations in order to prevent possible fraud when choosing and ordering a number:

- Be careful when accepting calls from strangers offering you a number or asking for confidential information;

- Do not make payments based on calls or SMS received from unknown persons;

- Do not share ID information with sources you do not trust;

- Also, do not use sites with questionable content and do not take part in games, competitions, etc. held through these sites;

- Do not click on suspicious links received in SMS or WhatsApp messages.

To purchase a new number, use only the official sources of Azercell:



Official sales channel: website: ; Azercell Exclusive stores, as well as stores of the official dealer network, the addresses and contact numbers of which you can find at the following link:

By clicking the link, subscribers can view the list of numbers to check the validity of offers provided by Azercell official dealers.

For any question that may arise during the process of purchasing a number, please contact only one of the official means of communication for Azercell:



Online customer support service: ;

Azercell official pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; Azercell Call Centre:

- For postpaid subscribers: +994(012) 4905252 or short number 6565

- For non-invoice (SimSim) subscribers: +994(012) 4904949 or short number 2002