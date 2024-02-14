State Secretaries Of Two German Ministries Arrive In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) State secretaries of the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth and the German Foreign Ministry Thomas Bagger have arrived in Kyiv.

Flasbarth announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with my colleague State Secretary Thomas Bagger from the German Foreign Office, I arrived in Kyiv this morning. We will discuss with our Ukrainian partners cooperation on the restoration and accession to the EU," the official wrote.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, paid a two-day visit to Kyiv in April 23.