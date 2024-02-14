In The Past, Forces That Did Not Like Us Spread Rumours That There Is No Oil In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In the future,
our export geography will increase in the direction of Europe, of
course. Our new resource base was launched recently. After the Shah
Deniz field, first gas has been produced from the Absheron
gas-condensate field, our second biggest field, and we will
probably start the second stage of development of this field in the
near future, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.
“Gas production from deep reservoirs of the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field is planned next year. This will
increase our resource base. In addition to that, there are
proposals from many foreign investors to start production from
Umid, Babek, Shafag, Asiman, Garabagh oil and gas-condensate
fields. In the past, forces that did not like us spread rumours
that there is no oil in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has maintained oil
production at a high level since 1997 and exports oil to many
countries. They said there was no gas in Azerbaijan. Of course,
this is also nonsense – the fields I have mentioned are clear
evidence of that,” the head of state pointed out.
