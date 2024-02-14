               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
In The Past, Forces That Did Not Like Us Spread Rumours That There Is No Oil In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 10:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In the future, our export geography will increase in the direction of Europe, of course. Our new resource base was launched recently. After the Shah Deniz field, first gas has been produced from the Absheron gas-condensate field, our second biggest field, and we will probably start the second stage of development of this field in the near future, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

“Gas production from deep reservoirs of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field is planned next year. This will increase our resource base. In addition to that, there are proposals from many foreign investors to start production from Umid, Babek, Shafag, Asiman, Garabagh oil and gas-condensate fields. In the past, forces that did not like us spread rumours that there is no oil in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has maintained oil production at a high level since 1997 and exports oil to many countries. They said there was no gas in Azerbaijan. Of course, this is also nonsense – the fields I have mentioned are clear evidence of that,” the head of state pointed out.

