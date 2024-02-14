               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today, Azerbaijan Is Recognized As A Global Transport Hub - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Of course, we will continue our work in the field of transport. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a global transport hub. We receive applications from the West, the East, the North, and the South, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.

“The entire transport infrastructure in the territory of Azerbaijan is in operable condition. Some railways simply need to be modernized, and we are doing that. It is probably impossible for the geopolitical situation in the world to change in the near future. Under such circumstances, the need for our transport infrastructure will further increase,” the head of state noted.

MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search