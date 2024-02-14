Today, Azerbaijan Is Recognized As A Global Transport Hub - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Of course, we
will continue our work in the field of transport. Today, Azerbaijan
is recognized as a global transport hub. We receive applications
from the West, the East, the North, and the South, President Ilham
Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.
“The entire transport infrastructure in the territory of
Azerbaijan is in operable condition. Some railways simply need to
be modernized, and we are doing that. It is probably impossible for
the geopolitical situation in the world to change in the near
future. Under such circumstances, the need for our transport
infrastructure will further increase,” the head of state noted.
