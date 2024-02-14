               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
I Have Been The President For More Than 20 Years And So Far I Have Not Asked Anyone For Anything - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We are not asking anyone for anything. I have been the president for more than 20 years and so far I have not asked anyone for anything, because there was no need for that, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

“We are a fully self-sufficient country. We support cooperation in a bilateral format and our foreign policy is designed for this – equitable relations, respect for each other, good relations with each other and, as they say, non-interference in each other's affairs. These are our principles. We have dictated these principles and succeeded in having them accepted,” the head of state added.

