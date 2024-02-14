I Have Been The President For More Than 20 Years And So Far I Have Not Asked Anyone For Anything - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We are not
asking anyone for anything. I have been the president for more than
20 years and so far I have not asked anyone for anything, because
there was no need for that, President Ilham Aliyev said in his
swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.
“We are a fully self-sufficient country. We support cooperation
in a bilateral format and our foreign policy is designed for this –
equitable relations, respect for each other, good relations with
each other and, as they say, non-interference in each other's
affairs. These are our principles. We have dictated these
principles and succeeded in having them accepted,” the head of
state added.
