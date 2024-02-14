               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Today, The World Community Likes And Supports Our Policy - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A strong economy, a strong army, domestic stability, the unity between the people and the government are the key factors of our foreign policy. Because foreign policy, as everyone knows, is a continuation of domestic policy, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.

“From now on, our foreign policy will continue to be clear and open. Today, the world community likes and supports our policy. If this were not the case, 155 countries would not have elected us as a member of the UN Security Council. If this were not the case, 120 countries would not have elected us to chair the Non-Aligned Movement. If this were not the case, the world community would not have made a decision to hold the COP29 Conference in Azerbaijan,” the President of Azerbaijan underscored.

