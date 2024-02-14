Today, The World Community Likes And Supports Our Policy - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A strong
economy, a strong army, domestic stability, the unity between the
people and the government are the key factors of our foreign
policy. Because foreign policy, as everyone knows, is a
continuation of domestic policy, President Ilham Aliyev said in his
swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.
“From now on, our foreign policy will continue to be clear and
open. Today, the world community likes and supports our policy. If
this were not the case, 155 countries would not have elected us as
a member of the UN Security Council. If this were not the case, 120
countries would not have elected us to chair the Non-Aligned
Movement. If this were not the case, the world community would not
have made a decision to hold the COP29 Conference in Azerbaijan,”
the President of Azerbaijan underscored.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.