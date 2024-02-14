Any Limited Number Of 20-30 Countries Cannot Speak On Behalf Of Int'l Community, Not To Mention One Country - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Sometimes we
hear that some countries or a group of countries want to take over
the functions of the international community and try to speak on
behalf of it. When they have nothing to say, they say that the
international community will not perceive this issue well,
President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.
“First, it is a matter of modesty. Any limited number of 20-30
countries cannot speak on behalf of the international community,
not to mention one country. The international community is on our
side, the international community supported us during the Second
Karabakh War and during the anti-terror operation. I think the
international reputation of Azerbaijan is not a secret to anyone
today,” the head of state noted.
