We Must Make Joint Effort So That OTS Becomes Important Actor And Power Center In Global Arena - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We have
fraternal relations with all countries that are members of the
Organization of Turkic States, and our policy is to strengthen the
Organization of Turkic States, President Ilham Aliyev said in his
swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.
The head of state noted,“it is a large geography, a large
territory, a large military power, a large economy, natural
resources, transportation routes, young and growing population, and
peoples from the same roots. Can there be a stronger union than
this? Of course not! We must make joint effort so that the
Organization of Turkic States becomes an important actor and power
center in the global arena. We can only achieve this together.”
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.