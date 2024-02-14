Organization Of Turkic States Is The Main International Organization For Us, Because It Is Our Family - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We will take our
own steps regarding international organizations. First of all, we
will continue our efforts within the framework of the Organization
of Turkic States. This is a priority for us, President Ilham Aliyev
said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.
“The current policy makes it clear to everyone. This is the main
international organization for us, because it is our family. We
have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world,” the head of
state underlined.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.