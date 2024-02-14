Organization Of Turkic States Is The Main International Organization For Us, Because It Is Our Family - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We will take our own steps regarding international organizations. First of all, we will continue our efforts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. This is a priority for us, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.

“The current policy makes it clear to everyone. This is the main international organization for us, because it is our family. We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world,” the head of state underlined.