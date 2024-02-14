               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Organization Of Turkic States Is The Main International Organization For Us, Because It Is Our Family - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 10:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We will take our own steps regarding international organizations. First of all, we will continue our efforts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. This is a priority for us, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.

“The current policy makes it clear to everyone. This is the main international organization for us, because it is our family. We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world,” the head of state underlined.

MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search