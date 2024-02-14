We Should Open Up New Horizons In The Direction Of Foreign Policy In This New Era - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We should open up new horizons in the direction of foreign policy in this new era. Whereas in the previous period the main direction of our foreign policy was the solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, today this issue is almost no longer on the agenda, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.

“This is why new directions of our foreign policy should prevail,” the head of state added.

