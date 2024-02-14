We Should Open Up New Horizons In The Direction Of Foreign Policy In This New Era - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We should open
up new horizons in the direction of foreign policy in this new era.
Whereas in the previous period the main direction of our foreign
policy was the solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, today
this issue is almost no longer on the agenda, President Ilham
Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony , Trend reports.
“This is why new directions of our foreign policy should
prevail,” the head of state added.
