(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We must be at
the forefront of the fight against Islamophobia in the world. We
should be with the countries fighting against neo-colonialism,
President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.
“We are showing and will continue to show support in the fight
for complete eradication of neo-colonialism and the remnants of
that ugly history from the face of the Earth. Those responsible for
neocolonialism should also know that they have unleashed a cold war
on us in vain... We will take adequate measures to the steps taken
against us, and those who are preparing cunning plans against us, I
am sure, will regret it,” the head of state pointed out.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.