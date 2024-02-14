Azerbaijan's Acting FM Parleys Status Of Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Process With Russian FM's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's
Acting Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Russian
Foreign Minister's Special Representative for the normalization of
Azerbaijani-Armenian relations Igor Khovayev, a source in the
Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of the
peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current situation
in the region, and regional issues.
Besides, the meeting noted that the recent military provocations
by Armenia, which resulted in the injury of an Azerbaijani
serviceman, were aimed at undermining the stability that had
prevailed in recent months and the process of normalization of
Azerbaijani-Armenian relations as a whole.
The parties also exchange of opinions on other issues of mutual
interest.
On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan
district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire
erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces
located in Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district,
targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border
Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan
district.
As a consequence of the incident, a servicemen of the SBS,
soldier Parviz Khalilzadeh was injured. He was evacuated to a
specialized medical facility via helicopter.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.