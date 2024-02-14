President Ilham Aliyev's Message To Armenia's Patrons: Mind Your Own Business

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In his speech
made at the swearing-in ceremony on February 14, President Ilham
Aliyev sent a message to those who want to discuss
Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and want to be mediators between the
two countries, stating that there is no need for mediation in this
matter, Trend reports.
“The process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
should be dropped from the international agenda. Because anyone
seems to want to deal with this issue. Mind your own business! We
have resolved our problem,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.
