Qatari Companies Should Consider Investing In Middle Corridor's Dev't - Kazakh President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Qatari
companies can benefit from investments in the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor), the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said
during the Kazakh-Qatari investment roundtable in Doha, Trend reports.
According to him, Kazakhstan is actively diversifying and
expanding its transit and logistics capabilities.
"Our major infrastructure projects include the port of Aktau,
one of the largest hubs on the Caspian Sea, international airports
in Astana and Almaty, numerous dynamically developing railway and
road networks, as well as high-quality logistics nodes. We have
high hopes for the development of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route. We believe that Qatari companies and financial
institutions can derive significant benefits by exploring business
and investment opportunities in this area. Today, we are signing
various commercial documents totaling almost $18 billion in
investments. This reflects our commitment to developing economic
cooperation," Tokayev stated.
To note, the Middle Corridor links the container rail freight
transportation networks of China and the European Union through
Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.
Multilateral multi-modal transportation infrastructure links
ferry terminals in the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems
in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and
Poland.
The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from
China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.
A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, which is one of the main
advantages of this transport corridor.
