I Will Continue To Spare No Effort For Comprehensive Development Of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev
- Dear ladies and gentlemen,
First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to
the people of Azerbaijan for once again placing great confidence
and supporting me in the presidential election. Let me assure my
dear nation again that I will continue to spare no effort for the
comprehensive development of Azerbaijan and protection of our
territorial integrity.
The people of Azerbaijan have been supporting me for more than
20 years. In 2003, when I was elected as President for the first
time, I assured my dear people that I would try to meet all the
goals ahead of us and live up to the high confidence of the people
placed in me. These years have been a period full of successes and
victories. There have been difficulties and problems, but the
people of Azerbaijan united like a fist and successfully walked the
path of development and progress in the face of all the
difficulties and problems.
All the pledges I made back in 2003 have now been fulfilled. The
source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people, their
trust in me and their ability to unite around a single goal. We
have proved to the whole world that we are a great nation, that we
are in charge of our own destiny, that we are capable of solving
the problems facing the country ourselves without anyone's help,
and we are solving them once and for all.
Among the promises I made, first of all, was certainly the
restoration of the territorial integrity of our country. At that
time and in the years that followed, including 2018, during a
swearing-in ceremony, I said from this lectern that the
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict should be resolved only within the
framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, that the people of
Azerbaijan would never tolerate the creation of a second Armenian
state on our territory and that we would liberate our native lands
at any cost. Only two and a half years passed from that day, and
the people of Azerbaijan united like a fist and liberated a large
part of our lands as a result of the Patriotic War. More than 300
cities and villages were liberated, including the city of Shusha,
our cultural capital, from the invaders. We restored historical
justice by shedding blood and giving martyrs.
May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Thanks to
the courage, sacrifice and heroism of tens of thousands of
Azerbaijani youngsters, we are now living and building a free
Karabakh, we are building, creating and restoring our cities and
villages as a nation that has restored its territorial integrity
and dignity.
The Second Karabakh War marks a significant chapter in our
history. Nevertheless, it could have been prevented if Armenia, its
leadership, and its supporting forces adhered to international law
and implemented the four resolutions of the UN Security Council. If
the world's great powers had imposed sanctions on Armenia for its
policy of aggression or at least condemned its policy of
aggression, there would have been no need for war. The state of
Azerbaijan showed restraint for many years. We also remained loyal
to the negotiations although our hopes were dwindling over the
years, the occupying state was getting even more impudent and
thought that it could keep our lands under occupation forever.
Those who gave them this confidence bear and share the entire
responsibility along with the Armenian leadership. I have
repeatedly said at various events and in conversations with the
Armenian leadership and leaders of major powers supporting it that
Azerbaijan would never come to terms with this situation. I was
saying that they should convince Armenia and take necessary steps
to end this occupation before it was too late. Unfortunately, all
my calls, all my warnings fell on deaf ears – as if they thought
that the people of Azerbaijan would have to come to terms with this
occupation. We showed on the battlefield what we are capable of. We
completely crushed the Armenian army on the battlefield in a matter
of 44 days. We brought it to a state that, according to their own
admission, there were more than 12,000 deserters in the Armenian
army. Not a single person from the Azerbaijani Army left the
battlefield or ran away. This once again shows the indomitable
spirit of the Azerbaijani people. It shows again that a young
generation has grown up that is ready to face death for the sake of
the Motherland, for our lands, for our national dignity. Our young
people were prepared to die. We shattered the myth Armenia had
tried to create all over the world for years and exposed the
cowardly and capitulating nature of the Armenian army. Our
courageous soldiers proved this by shedding blood, advancing,
crossing five to six lines of defense. The 44-day Patriotic War, I
want to say this again, showed our unbending spirit, showed the
resolve of the Azerbaijani people, showed the strength of the
Azerbaijani state. The nation united like a fist, and all our
historical and strategic goals were achieved in a matter of 44
days. During these 44 days, our Army did not take a single step
back, we were only moving forward. The liberation of Shusha was a
historic event that also ended the Second Karabakh War. Because
after that, Armenia was forced to sign the act of capitulation,
waved the white flag and surrendered. Thus, the Second Karabakh War
ended.
In the post-war period, we have demonstrated our principled
position on all issues. During the numerous meetings with those
trying to act as international mediators and with the Armenian
side, it was stated that all the obligations they had undertaken
should be fulfilled. Everything is explicitly stated in the act of
capitulation. It is true that some of the obligations were
fulfilled, which was done under pressure and out of fear. Because
the Second Karabakh War dealt such a crushing blow to the invaders
that they could not recover from it for a long time. However, as
time passed, we saw that renewed territorial claims were made
against us and that they did not want to give up their ugly deeds.
We rightly demanded that all conditions and obligations should be
fulfilled. Armenia undertook these obligations itself. Among them,
first of all, there were obligations on the removal of illegal
armed groups from the territory of Azerbaijan and on the road
connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic. These obligations were not fulfilled in three
years. Armenia seems to have forgotten the results of the Second
Karabakh War. Perhaps someone was giving them advice not to fulfill
these obligations.
For three years, we demonstrated patience, we did not intend to
create new tensions, and the entire chronology of events during the
period from the Second Karabakh War to the anti-terror operation
once again shows that Azerbaijan's position is a fair one. It is
true that Armenia and the forces behind it do not want to see that,
but everything is documented and it is impossible to conceal
anything today. Over the course of three years, not only did
Armenia fail to withdraw its armed forces from the Karabakh region,
it actually sent additional weapons and mines. Mine terror against
us continued and even grew further. It was as if Armenia was trying
to deceive the whole world, including us, that the armed units of
the Armenian army are not present in Karabakh and that they are
some self-defense forces. Those who believed in such nonsensical
theories bear the responsibility together with the leadership of
Armenia.
Therefore, the anti-terror operation was inevitable.
Contradictory points in Armenia's position have become commonplace.
If Armenia does not make some contradictory statements for a week,
we start wondering what is going on there. The state that
officially recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and
declared it in October 2022 on the one hand did not give up its
territorial claims against us on the other. This was evident in
their statements, as well as their laws, including their
fundamental law, and also congratulatory letters sent by the
Armenian leadership to the separatist forces. Those who do not want
to see this, those who trying to stand behind Armenia today should
know that they cannot conceal anything.
Our territorial integrity had to be fully restored, and we were
consistently moving towards this goal after the Second Karabakh
War. There is no need to repeat all the events, the people of
Azerbaijan know and remember everything. All our steps had a logic
behind them, each step was a logical continuation of the previous
one whether it was related to the Lachin-Khankendi road or to the
anti-terror operation. I should also mention other steps, including
the events that took place on the conditional border between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, which I think played a very important role
in achieving today's reality. Perhaps some people could not fully
understand this for objective reasons at the time, but today,
looking back, everyone can see that not a single step of ours was
situational, adventurous or meaningless. In general, we never take
meaningless steps, have not and will not do that. Whatever steps we
take today, these steps have a meaning to move towards the
goal.
The anti-terror operation in September once again showed the
strength of our Armed Forces. In a matter of just a few hours, the
approximately 15,000-strong expeditionary corps of the Armenian
army was completely paralyzed and was forced to sign the act of
capitulation for the second time. With this, separatism in the
territory of Azerbaijan was nipped in the bud. Azerbaijan fully
restored both its territorial integrity and state sovereignty.
This is a historic event, and this historic event has a special
place in our centuries-old history. The key distinctive feature and
importance of this presidential election is that it was the first
time in the period of independence that an election was held on the
entire territory of our country. As you know, I cast my vote in
Khankendi. I could vote anywhere in Azerbaijan, but I thought it
would be more correct to vote in Khankendi. Bloody crimes against
our people started in the late 1980s in Khankendi. It was in the
building where I voted in Khankendi that the genocide against our
people was planned and controlled from. It was in the square in
front of the building where I voted that Armenian nationalists and
then the Armenian state made territorial claims against us. It was
in that building that a special committee was placed in Soviet
times to sever Karabakh from Azerbaijan. The primary goal of that
committee was to sever Karabakh from Azerbaijan, and everyone knows
that. That is why the devils that illegally occupied our historical
place for 30 years, the place built by Panahali Khan, confirmed
their downfall there – as they had to, of course. The vote I cast
there, the ballot paper I dropped into that ballot box was not just
a ballot paper. It was the final nail in the coffin of Armenian
separatists.
A new era begins now. We are entering this period with a clear
face and with our heads held high. There will be further
achievements in this era, and I have no doubt about that. Because
the history of recent years shows that all the tasks we set for
ourselves are fulfilled. Of course, the whole of Azerbaijan is
entering this era, and the people who have demonstrated unity,
including great unity in this election, will achieve even greater
success. I have no doubt about that. The very positive atmosphere
prevailing in Azerbaijani society makes us even stronger. A strong
Azerbaijan has always been our goal. If we had not built a strong
Azerbaijan, if we had depended on someone else, either politically
or economically, we would never have been able to restore our
territorial integrity. As part of the lengthy negotiations, some
unfinished proposals were put forward to us many times. However,
those proposals were unacceptable for us. I always said that the
Azerbaijani flag would fly in every part of our territory.
I said at the opening of the Flag Square that our flag would fly
in Shusha and Khankendi, and that this was our policy. We mobilized
all our resources and advanced towards that goal. We brought this
holy day closer every day and every hour.
Of course, as we are entering the new era, we have great hopes.
I am sure that all the people of Azerbaijan have great hopes. Of
course, we should work hard and take steps to fulfill these
hopes.
I believe that one of the primary goals for us in the coming
years is to further strengthen our Army, the Armed Forces. After
the Second Karabakh War, great steps were taken in this direction,
and I have spoken about this issue on different occasions. I said
that the Azerbaijani Army is stronger than in 2020 today, and the
anti-terror operation, which lasted only a few hours, is a clear
example of this.
Today, necessary steps are being taken for the future
development of our Armed Forces. Necessary weapons and equipment
are being purchased, new armed units are being set up. The number
of Special Forces has been increased several times, the number of
soldiers in the new“Commando” units is in its thousands, and this
process continues. We have created an Army that – these things will
be continued – no one can pick on us and even thing about that in
the future. A fitting rebuff was immediately given to yet another
provocation committed by Armenia the other day, and the enemy was
punished. This was another signal to them and mainly to the forces
that encouraged them, that sent us against us – no one can stand in
our way. No matter how many patrons Armenia may have, no one can
stop us. Our policy is based on international law. We have no
claims to the territory of Armenia, but they must give up their
claims. Blackmailing us with baseless claims will cost them dearly
and everyone can see it. Thus, the process of building an army will
be continued. Even today, the biggest expenses in our state budget
are military expenses and, together with that expenses, the
reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.
We are creating a very powerful military and industrial complex,
the first phase of which has already been completed. The second
stage will be even more extensive. This year alone, at least one
billion manats will be invested by both private and public
enterprises in this, and we will provide ourselves with an even
larger amount of weapons and equipment, export a larger amount. I
can say that we will largely get rid of foreign dependence in this
area as well. Just as in the political and economic sphere, we have
zero chance of being affected by foreign influence, because we are
conducting an independent policy.
Everyone sees the developments unfolding in the world today. The
world has actually come very close to the third world war. Some
believe that the third world war has already started. There may be
different assumptions about that. Of course, modern warfare is very
different. It is not even possible to compare World War II with
today's wars. Of course, many countries have started paying
attention to the military field today. We have been doing this for
more than 20 years, and the experience we have today, including our
combat experience, is invaluable. Our Army has demonstrated its
strength not in exercises, not in parades, but on the battlefield.
Armenia and those supporting it militarily should understand that
nothing can stop us. If territorial claims against us are not
abandoned, if Armenia does not bring its legislation into order, of
course, there will be no peace treaty. This once again suggests
that building an army and strengthening the military potential is
the primary objective. Today, I should also note that this has
already become the main task for many countries. It can be clearly
seen in their military doctrines, their budget expenditures and
other steps. Our advantage is that our Army demonstrated its
strength on the battlefield, our Army has a very high morale, our
professionalism is growing, and we defeated Armenia on the
battlefield. Therefore, this factor will always be present.
At the same time, we must protect our borders more vigorously. I
am setting this task as a priority. Important steps have been taken
in this direction, especially if we take into account the fact that
after the Second Karabakh War we returned both to the
Azerbaijani-Iranian border, which was occupied at that time, and to
the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Of course,
the construction of border infrastructure is of particular
importance, and here we are using and will continue to use the most
modern approaches. Our border should be so reliably closed, so that
not even a bird can fly through. Protecting our borders will also
protect us from external risks. Because there are no risks inside
the country. All potential risks are located and generated outside
the borders of our country. It is considered an important task to
take security measures in the future. As a result of security
measures and the strengthening of our borders, we must protect
ourselves from physical and also from ideological risks.
Ideological risks know no bounds, especially in the current
situation. Therefore, the main task is to educate the young
generation in the spirit of patriotism and national traditions. We
have to approach this issue very seriously, and I am setting this
task as a priority. Educating the younger generation means securing
our future.
Today, the people of Azerbaijan are as united as a fist. The
nationwide cause that united us was the liberation of Karabakh.
This issue has already been resolved and this unity should be
permanent. National unity should be permanent, because the
importance of Azerbaijan is increasing, the role it plays in the
world is increasing. Of course, further ideological provocations
against us are not ruled out. In fact, they are inevitable, and we
see that almost on a daily basis. Casting a shadow on our work,
discriminating against us, creating an unfounded, false and
negative image of Azerbaijan – we see all this in our daily life,
the people of Azerbaijan see it and are outraged by that.
We have to raise a young generation that will always be as
faithful to national traditions and moral values as we are. Their
minds should be pure. Let no one succeed in trying to poison their
brains. Of course, family education comes first in this.
Fortunately, the Azerbaijani family is a healthy family, a family
resting on traditions and national values. Family education is the
primary education for every young person and child. Second comes
school education, and Azerbaijani schools have played a great role
in educating such successful young people. The values instilled in
children in school, the education and knowledge given to children
about our independence, national dignity, the injustices committed
against us over the centuries, not just in the last 30 years, the
loss of lands at different times and our heroic history are of
tremendous importance. As for national and moral values as a whole,
it forms the basis of our society. It is an unshakable asset, an
unshakable value, and it is up to us to make it unshakable. Because
if an outside force achieves its dirty intentions here, then we
will have serious problems. Therefore, educating our youth in the
national spirit, educating them on the basis of traditional values,
completely erasing the so-called progressive and alien values from
our society - this is the task before all of us, before every
family and before the state. Of course, state policy is being
conducted and will continue to be conducted in this sphere. At the
same time, as I said, the whole society should be united, and we
are seeing this solidarity. The solidarity shown in this election
strengthens our society like a rock and no outside force can carry
out any insidious plans against us.
We will continue to take steps related to the creation of civil
society in Azerbaijan. The solidarity of the Azerbaijani people is
one of our biggest achievements. The brilliant Victory in the
Second Karabakh War once again shows that the people of Azerbaijan
are a great nation. All ethnic groups and peoples living in
Azerbaijan are united under the flag of Azerbaijan. In this
Victory, in this historic Victory, every nation living in our
country has made its own valuable contribution.
The ideology of Azerbaijanism, the principles of Azerbaijanism
have long been established in Azerbaijan. One of the valuable
legacies left to us by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev is the ideology
of Azerbaijanism. We, as his followers, are invigorating these
positive tendencies. All peoples living in Azerbaijan live like a
single and friendly family. Those who want to undermine our unity,
no matter how hard they try, have not succeeded and never will
succeed. Because we are all rallied around a single cause. We have
given martyrs and shed blood. We put our chests forward and went to
fight against Armenian invaders. This unity, this solidarity and
this glorious history of Victory unites all the peoples living in
Azerbaijan even more closely, and this is being set as a priority
for us. I can say that there have been historic achievements in
this field, although there have been and will be quite a lot of
attempts to undermine this unity, to shake us from within and to
come up with various provocations. Because the forces that don't
like us, the anti-Azerbaijani forces that don't accept our power
and can't digest our brilliant Victory over Armenia will try to
capitalize on this factor. But, their efforts will be in vain. Our
unity must serve as a barrier in front of these efforts, and it
does. Necessary steps will be taken in this direction. Of course,
society, government officials and state institutions have a unified
policy here, and this policy manifests itself in everyday life.
Another important task is the restoration of Karabakh and
Eastern Zangezur. I can say that every unbiased foreign visitor to
the liberated lands is truly astonished with the work being done
there. The pace of restoration work after such devastation is
probably unprecedented in history. We should also take into account
the fact that the contemptible enemy mined our territories and more
than 300 people have already lost their lives or their health
because of that. Unfortunately, we hear such horrific news every
week. The demining process is underway and 120,000 hectares of
lands have already been cleared, but the mined area is much larger.
Despite all this, the process of returning the former IDPs to their
ancestral lands is going on successfully. To date, approximately
5,400 IDPs have already been returned and settled in five
settlements. IDPs will return to at least 20 settlements this year.
Our plan is to settle 20,000 former IDPs in five cities and 15
villages by the end of the year. Master plans of more than a
hundred cities and villages have been prepared and approved.
Construction work has already started in many cities and villages.
We will complete the first phase of the Great Return program by the
end of 2026, when 140,000 displaced people will have returned to
their ancestral lands. In parallel with this, the entire social
infrastructure is being built, hospitals, schools, sports and
infrastructure facilities, roads, more than 130 tunnels and bridges
– 40 tunnels and 90 bridges – are under construction. In other
words, this goes to show the scale of the work. The entire
electricity sector has been rebuilt, railways are being built, two
international airports have been inaugurated, and the third one
will be opened in Lachin. So extensive construction work will be
carried out. Of course, new houses will be built for the displaced,
residences complying with modern urban planning requirements will
be constructed, and the historical appearance of our cities will be
restored.
Of course, our economy must develop to achieve all this. The
results of January of this year are quite encouraging. Gross
domestic product has increased by 5 percent and in the non-oil
sector by more than 12 percent. This is an encouraging indicator.
It shows that we are steadily regaining our economic pace. For
comparison, I can say that our gross domestic product in 2003 was 7
billion dollars, whereas according to the results of last year,
this figure is at 72 billion dollars. In other words, this is the
main indicator of our economic development in 20 years. Our foreign
exchange reserves in 2003 were 1.6 billion dollars, today they
already constitute 69.5 billion dollars. Notice how much we have
increased our foreign exchange reserves in these 20 years. This is
one of the key factors of our economic and financial independence.
As a result of the policy, our direct foreign debt has dropped to
6.4 billion dollars, which accounts for only 9 percent of our gross
domestic product, even less than that. In developed countries, this
number is at 100 percent, maybe at 140 percent, and we have it at
less than 9 percent. So what does this mean? These are indicators
of our sound financial system, which allows us the opportunity to
conduct an independent policy. Today, Azerbaijan, which does not
depend on anyone, is developing confidently and successfully, and
conducts its foreign policy accordingly.
The work done in the social sphere is also obvious. In 2003, our
minimum wage was 9 manats – many probably don't remember that. Now
it is 345 manats. Of course, this is not enough, but the dynamics
are there and will be continued. The minimum pension was 20 manats
in 2003. Today it has reached 280 manats. The average pension is
more than 500 manats. The average salary is 940 manats. Of course,
I repeat that we can't be complacent. But there is dynamics, there
is development, and most importantly, there are great prospects.
The reforms carried out in the economic sphere have already created
a completely new investment environment in Azerbaijan. Whereas in
previous years investment was mostly made in the oil and gas
sector, today the investment in the non-oil sector is measured in
billions of dollars. Agreements reached and contracts signed will
manifest themselves in the next few years. Progress will be so big
that everyone will see it.
We must, of course, continue our work on poverty and
unemployment. Poverty is at the level of 5 percent in Azerbaijan.
In 2003, it was about 50 percent. Efforts to address unemployment
should be consistent to maintain it at a low level. Our population
has grown by 3 million people in the years of independence, and
unemployment is usually a serious problem in countries with growing
populations, including ours. We need to create tens of thousands of
jobs every year. Of course, domestic resources are not sufficient
for this. Foreign investment is necessary, and economic reforms,
including those on improving the business environment, competition
and antitrust measures, will improve this business environment. Of
course, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be a new pillar of our
economic development. In those regions, projects related to
agriculture, renewable energy and tourism will provide great
support to the non-oil sector.
One of the important issues in the social sphere is the social
protection of the families of martyrs and those disabled in the
war. I can say that 14,800 houses or apartments were given by the
state to people from this category. The process of providing homes
to 100% of people in this category is advancing rapidly, including
this year and the next.
Another important objective is technological development. Today,
in the field of industrial development, in military industrial
complex and, in general, in the military field, technological
development and superiority are of great importance. Everyone saw
this during the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist
operation. Of course, the main factor behind our victory is the
Azerbaijani soldier – a man, a soldier, an officer who destroys the
enemy and raises the flag in liberated lands. However, technical
means do not play a small role either. We came out of the Second
Karabakh War with minimal losses due to technical means. Therefore,
goals related to technological development have been defined and
issued to all relevant institutions. This work, of course, requires
mobilization. State policy alone is not sufficient here. Of course,
we are buying new technologies, we are providing great support for
technological development, but one of the important issues here is
personnel training. I can say that there has been great development
in this direction in the last year or two. The public may not be
aware of that but no technological innovation can be achieved in
the absence of personnel training. Several thousand young
Azerbaijanis have undergone trainings and special programs of late.
Technological development, digitization, cyber security,
application of artificial intelligence – all these should become
part of our daily life. Government agencies, the private sector and
all other segments of society must be ready for this. Otherwise, we
will lag behind others. We cannot be overtaken. We live in such a
region and there are such forces united against us that they are
looking for an opportunity to harm us. I said this during the
Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation – we have moved
rocks off the ground that were considered indestructible, so they
will not forgive us. We should know this. If anyone thinks that
they will give up on us, they are wrong. We must be ready, we must
be mobilized and, of course, our society should live comfortably. I
do not see any dangers or threats to Azerbaijan but I know why –
because they know that our response will be merciless, it will be
crushing and it will be given regardless of anything. Therefore, if
we do not achieve technological development, if there are not just
not a few thousand but tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis in this
business, we may be overtaken. Therefore, I think that all
institutions and, at the same time, society should know and see
this as a duty.
Another important goal is related to renewable energy. We are in
the forefront here as well and work has already been started.
According to our plans, about 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy,
new energy types, should be created in Azerbaijan by the end of
2030 – mainly solar, wind and hydropower plants. The figure I have
cited is completely realistic, it will be based on the contracts
already signed. Protocols of intent indicate a higher figure,
approximately 10,000 megawatts. Thus, we will be able to export a
large amount of our natural gas. It will be saved. Most of the
electricity will be produced by renewable energy. We will also
contribute to the climate change agenda, especially considering
that this year Azerbaijan will host COP29 – the largest
international conference in the world. Therefore, our goals
regarding renewable energy are clear. I must also state that all
these projects are being implemented and will be implemented by
foreign investors. If it is possible to say so, we are now
observing a process of competition among foreign investors. Because
so many countries want to invest in this field in Azerbaijan we
don't have such opportunities as yet. However, the International
Finance Corporation, a branch of the World Bank, has identified our
wind potential at the level of 157,000 megawatts.
Work will be continued in the field of conventional fuel – oil
and gas. Work is underway on stabilizing oil production, I think
there will be results in the near future. We need sustainable oil
production, and we have set this task before the investors. There
have been certain points of concern and these issues are due to be
addressed through business contacts.
Regarding natural gas. We are already exporting natural gas to
eight countries. The demand is greater, first of all, of course,
from the European Union. More and more people are asking us for
help. These are the requests being made to us. And we, as a
reliable partner, are always ready to help those in need. And we do
provide this help, which is appreciated. It is not always
appreciated, but we are satisfied with this situation in
principle.
In the future, our export geography will increase in the
direction of Europe, of course. Our new resource base was launched
recently. After the Shah Deniz field, first gas has been produced
from the Absheron gas-condensate field, our second biggest field,
and we will probably start the second stage of development of this
field in the near future. Gas production from deep reservoirs of
the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field is planned next year. This will
increase our resource base. In addition to that, there are
proposals from many foreign investors to start production from
Umid, Babek, Shafag, Asiman, Garabagh oil and gas-condensate
fields. In the past, forces that did not like us spread rumors that
there is no oil in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has maintained oil
production at a high level since 1997 and exports oil to many
countries. They said there was no gas in Azerbaijan. Of course,
this is also nonsense – the fields I have mentioned are clear
evidence of that.
Of course, we will continue our work in the field of transport.
Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a global transport hub. We
receive applications from the West, the East, the North, and the
South. The entire transport infrastructure in the territory of
Azerbaijan is in operable condition. Some railways simply need to
be modernized, and we are doing that. It is probably impossible for
the geopolitical situation in the world to change in the near
future. Under such circumstances, the need for our transport
infrastructure will further increase.
Our advantage is that we have implemented all the necessary
infrastructure projects in the Caspian Sea – the railway
infrastructure, highways, seaport, shipyard, which is working at
full capacity today. When that plant was first put into operation,
orders provided it with full workload.
We have eight international airports and the ninth one is under
construction in Lachin. So we are ready. Let those who are not
ready do their work and implement the infrastructure projects that
are lacking in their areas. Of course, based on international
experience, we showcase our opportunities as a transit country. Of
course, we will receive both economic and political dividends from
that.
Azerbaijan is a landlocked country. However, for the reasons I
mentioned, we have become one of the transportation hubs.
Gradually, our role will increase, the number of requests to us
will also increase, just as they have been asking us“give us gas,
give us gas, we don't have enough gas”. The situation will be the
same here.
We are not asking anyone for anything. I have been the president
for more than 20 years and so far I have not asked anyone for
anything, because there was no need for that. We are a fully
self-sufficient country. We support cooperation in a bilateral
format and our foreign policy is designed for this – equitable
relations, respect for each other, good relations with each other
and, as they say, non-interference in each other's affairs. These
are our principles. We have dictated these principles and succeeded
in having them accepted.
A strong economy, a strong army, domestic stability, the unity
between the people and the government are the key factors of our
foreign policy. Because foreign policy, as everyone knows, is a
continuation of domestic policy. Therefore, from now on, our
foreign policy will continue to be clear and open. Today, the world
community likes and supports our policy. If this were not the case,
155 countries would not have elected us as a member of the UN
Security Council. If this were not the case, 120 countries would
not have elected us to chair the Non-Aligned Movement. If this were
not the case, the world community would not have made a decision to
hold the COP29 Conference in Azerbaijan.
Sometimes we hear that some countries or a group of countries
want to take over the functions of the international community and
try to speak on behalf of it. When they have nothing to say, they
say that the international community will not perceive this issue
well. First, it is a matter of modesty. Any limited number of 20-30
countries cannot speak on behalf of the international community,
not to mention one country. The international community is on our
side, the international community supported us during the Second
Karabakh War and during the anti-terror operation. I think the
international reputation of Azerbaijan is not a secret to anyone
today.
We will take our own steps regarding international
organizations. First of all, we will continue our efforts within
the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. This is a
priority for us. I want to say it clearly. The current policy makes
it clear to everyone. This is the main international organization
for us, because it is our family. We have no other family. Our
family is the Turkic world.
If anyone thinks that we should look for a family elsewhere, I
can say that we are not welcome anywhere and they are not even
hiding this any more. Whereas in previous years, especially during
the occupation, they tried to lure us with certain promises in
order to confuse us, i.e. pull wool over our eyes, now those masks
have been dropped and there are clearly dividing lines there. We
did not draw those dividing lines, we are against any dividing
lines. Even in the South Caucasus, where there are only three
countries, we can clearly see these dividing lines today. Under
such circumstances, should we bow to those who do not want to
accept us somewhere? Absolutely not! Our family is the Turkic
world. We feel perfectly good there. We have fraternal relations
with all countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic
States, and our policy is to strengthen the Organization of Turkic
States. It is a large geography, a large territory, a large
military power, a large economy, natural resources, transportation
routes, young and growing population, and peoples from the same
roots. Can there be a stronger union than this? Of course not! We
must make joint effort so that the Organization of Turkic States
becomes an important actor and power center in the global arena. We
can only achieve this together.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation always stood with
Azerbaijan during and after the occupation, as well as during and
after the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation.
Azerbaijan is a valuable member of this organization. The attitude
towards Islamic religion and all religions in Azerbaijan is highly
appreciated by this organization. This organization unites all
Muslim countries. Of course, acceptance and support of our
initiatives in this organization has a special meaning.
The Non-Aligned Movement. Although we have already handed over
chairmanship, we are still presented in the troika. The Non-Aligned
Movement entered a new level during our presidency, and we
certainly cannot allow it to decline to whatever extent. I am sure
it won't. On our part, we will do our best to strengthen the
Non-Aligned Movement as an institution. If it is necessary to help
solve the problems facing member countries, of course, we will do
that.
In general, we should open up new horizons in the direction of
foreign policy in this new era. Whereas in the previous period the
main direction of our foreign policy was the solution of the
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, today this issue is almost no longer
on the agenda. This is why new directions of our foreign policy
should prevail. We will be more active in solving problems of
concern in the world, including climate change. Considering that we
will be the host and chair of COP29, we must be at the forefront of
the fight against Islamophobia in the world. We should be with the
countries fighting against neo-colonialism. We are showing and will
continue to show support in the fight for complete eradication of
neo-colonialism and the remnants of that ugly history from the face
of the Earth. Those responsible for neocolonialism should also know
that they have unleashed a cold war on us in vain. We will not lag
behind. We have never been on the defensive. We will take adequate
measures to the steps taken against us, and those who are preparing
cunning plans against us, I am sure, will regret it.
Finally, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. I am raising this issue
at the end of my speech not by chance. I think that the importance
of this issue is artificially exaggerated. Armenia's patrons always
want to discuss this issue, to show their effort, to pull the
blanket to their side, to be mediators. First, to be a mediator,
you need to be at least superficially neutral. We know what there
is in your heart. But at least on the face of it, you have to
follow some diplomatic rules. We do not need a mediator in this
matter. I have said this before and I want to say it again from
this lectern. We have resolved our problem. We have initiated the
signing of a peace agreement with Armenia. We were the author of
the five well-known principles. We also wrote the text of the peace
agreement and sent it to the Armenian side. Now, if Armenia wants
to comply with the norms of international law, this agreement will
be signed. If he doesn't and if groundless claims continue to be
made against us, this agreement will not be signed, but nothing
will change for Azerbaijan. I have already said that we should be
ready for the challenges ahead of us, for the ugly policy being
conducted against us. Therefore, I think that the process of
normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations should be dropped
from the international agenda. Because anyone seems to want to deal
with this issue. Mind your own business! This is why I don't want
to spend a lot of time on this topic, because it's not worth it. We
have resolved our problem. Today we are in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Lachin,
Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Shusha, Hadrut, Khojaly,
Aghdara, Asgaran, Khankendi! This new era begins successfully. I am
sure that it will also continue successfully. Good luck to all of
us on this journey, may our path be clear!
