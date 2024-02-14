Data Innovations Releases Lab GPS V2.1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LabUptime Optimization Now Available through Mobile App

COLCHESTER, Vt., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Innovations announces the availability of Lab GPSTM v2.1., which introduces a new mobile app and other enhancements to enterprise lab

uptime monitoring and optimization through its truly vendor-neutral connectivity platform, Instrument ManagerTM (IM).

Lab GPS helps minimize costly clinical laboratory downtime and improve patient care by empowering laboratorians and IT administrators with all-in-one connectivity monitoring, notifications, and control.

"We're excited to introduce the mobile app because it gives Lab Information Systems (LIS) personnel the ability to monitor and resolve connectivity issues anywhere, right from their phone," says Lab GPS Product Manager Carol Beth Casto, MT (ASCP). "This ultimately helps improve patient care by affecting the speed in which test results are available for diagnostic decisions."

In this further development of Data Innovations' first cloud-hosted SaaS product, Lab GPS v2.1 enables LIS administrators

to resolve connectivity issues faster by viewing and acting on issues from a mobile device.

Among the features of Lab GPS v2.1:



As with the desktop version of Lab GPS, the mobile app allows LIS administrators to restart LIS and instrument connections remotely, thereby reducing lab downtime and improving patient care.



Lab GPS customers are now able to detect connectivity issues with low-volume and batch instruments not easily monitored previously. This alert criterion is particularly helpful to customers combining multiple networks, as during mergers or acquisitions.



IM connectivity can easily be toggled on and off in test and production environments with the mobile app. When adding new instruments or connections, administrators can be sure that connectivity monitoring is working properly before applying it to their production environment without unnecessary interruptions.

A faster filtering system enables larger lab sites to quickly drill down to instrument connections that have triggered alerts.

The mobile app operates through Single Sign-On security (SSO). The mobile app can be easily disabled by an administrator if security practices do not allow mobile applications.

Available with a Lab GPS subscription, the mobile app is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Lab GPS is only available to direct Data Innovations customers in the United States using Instrument ManagerTM and is not available on business partner-sold systems.

A Lab GPS Webinar – Introducing the New Mobile App is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6 at 1:00 pm ET. To register, click here .

More information on Lab GPS, including the ability to schedule a demo, can be found by clicking here .

About Data Innovations



Data Innovations provides lab enablement software and solutions for clinical labs to optimize performance across all disciplines with the goal of improving patient care. With key solutions spanning lab connectivity, productivity, quality, performance and reliability, and analytics, Data Innovations is credited with establishing the lab enablement software space and driving vendor-neutral solutions within and across labs. They are a global software company, serving 6,000+ hospitals and laboratories in 80+ countries.

