Qatar, Kazakhstan Discuss Gaza, Upgrade Relations To Strategic

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Wednesday with Kazakhstan President Kassym Jomart Tokayev latest developments in the region, especially in Gaza. Sheikh Tamim expressed hope for relations to progress in many fields, said an Amiri Diwan statement, adding that President Tokayev described Qatar as one of Kazakhstan's most significant partners. Upgrading relations to strategic levels was also announced during the meeting, noted the statement. (end) onm

