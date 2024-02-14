Kuwait Embassy In Tunisia Celebrates National Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Embassy in Tunis celebrated National and Liberation Days on Wednesday.

The event saw the presence of Tunisian Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri and Minister of Family, Women, Children and Seniors Affairs Amel Moussa.

In a press release, Boughdiri expressed happiness for witnessing Kuwait's celebrations, praising the strong and historical ties between the two countries and their bilateral relation in various fields.

In a similar statement, Moussa wished Kuwait further progress, praising Kuwaiti-Tunisian relation and cooperation in various fields since the 1970s.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Tunisia Mansour Al-Omar and the embassy's diplomats celebrated Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day, as Al-Omar congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the happy occasions. (end)

