Tax Refunds Disbursed Last Year At Jd90mln-ISTD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - Director General of Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD), Dr. Hossam Abu Ali, announced that the total value of tax refunds disbursed during the past year amounted to about JD90 million.In a statement on Wednesday, he said income tax refunds for individuals amounted to about JD25 million, while sales tax refunds for establishments stood at about JD65 million.As part of ISTD's current reforms in the Kingdom's tax system, Abu Ali referred to plans to accelerate refunds disbursement, which led to disbursing all sales tax refunds that accumulated from previous years.