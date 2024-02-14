Two Factories To Open In Mafraq, Muwaqqar To Manufacture Agricultural Products

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.14 (Petra) -Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Wednesday signed the 16th agreement with Sisban Corporation for Drying Vegetables and Fruits and Jumana Abu Qandil Company to establish two factories in Mafraq and Muwaqqar district to manufacture agricultural products.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hneifat said establishment of the two plants comes to absorp surplus production of vegetables and fruits in the capital Amman and Mafraq governorate by drying and packaging corps and creating added value for agricultural products, which will provide locally manufactured goods.The minister added that this step would reduce imports, indicating that the two plants will create 15 direct jobs and a "large" number of indirect opportunities.Hneifat announced volume of support from Ministry of Agriculture for the project to boost agricultural industries reaches JD200 million over five years.Additionally, he noted these industries would stimulate economic activity in the Kingdom's logistics services sector, enhance agricultural production, productivity, and innovation, which are achieved by value chain and economic stability for Jordan's rural families.