Eventpipetm, A Leading Event Housing Management Company, Welcomes Mike Mason As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EventPipe, an innovator in event housing management software, announced the appointment of Mike Mason as president today. Mason brings a depth of experience to the company, having fast-tracked growth at leading hospitality and event technology companies for the past three decades.

"Mike is an inspiring leader with a passion for youth sports and a stellar track record in the hospitality and event space, "said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe. "I look forward to working with him as we accelerate growth. Mike's game-changing strategies have driven gains across the board in product development, revenue, and business growth."



The EventPipe platform premiered at Connect Marketplace 2021. Backed by a seed round of funding led by Velocior Ventures, it quickly gained traction. Today, EventPipe simplifies housing throughout the event lifecycle, from room block management and RFP tools to fan housing, analytics and reporting. The full-featured platform serves event planners, housing companies, sports and corporate event organizers, associations, and convention and visitor bureaus.

"I'm excited to join EventPipe," Mason said. "The team combines deep technical expertise and decades of event experience. The result is a platform that upends the old-school complexities of event house management. Using EventPipe, customers move faster, generate more revenue and deliver experiences families and attendees love. EventPipe will be bringing exciting innovations to market this year and beyond."

Longtime Industry Leader

Before EventPipe, Mason was general manager at sports-event management software company Group Productivity Solution. He joined GPS after serving as vice president of Hospitality Solutions at Aventri (now Stova), a premier event technology provider.

Mason became part of the Aventri team through the acquisition of Zentila, a breakthrough technology company he founded and led as CEO. The solution helps planners manage group housing and track meeting spend. It is a three-time Travel Weekly Magellan Award winner.

Earlier in his career, Mason served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Gaylord Hotels. He draws on his hospitality roots to develop event housing management solutions that make life easier for organizers, hotels, and attendees.

For his contributions to streamline event housing management, Successful Meetings magazine named Mason one of the "Top 25 Most Influential People in the Meetings Industry."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE EventPipe