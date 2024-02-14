Blue Rhino Tank Exchange Brand Kicks Off 30Th Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR), is celebrating its 30th birthday in 2024, and fans of the nation's leading portable propane exchange brand will have the chance to join in on the yearlong celebration.



To celebrate the significant birthday milestone and energize backyard fun nationwide, Blue Rhino is encouraging fans to enter our nationwide sweepstakes to become an honorary Chief Grilling Officer . The winner will receive a BBQ master class for up to 30 friends courtesy of Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit organization and longtime Blue Rhino partner that provides the healing power of immediate, warm meals to those whose lives have been impacted by disasters. Additional giveaways featuring prizes from leading Blue Rhino partners, including outdoor living companies, will be conducted monthly. Stay tuned!

Grilling enthusiasts can explore a collection of Blue Rhino's favorite grilling recipes here: 30th anniversary e-cookbook . These and other fun plans are all found at our website Blue Rhino 30th Birthday . Blue Rhino will be promoting this important milestone with a special collector's edition commemorative tank sleeve that is now rolling out nationally. Follow us on social media to learn more.

“Birthdays are to be celebrated with family, friends, and loved ones,” Chet Reshamwala, Vice President & Head of Blue Rhino, said.“Our community of family and friends are the millions of Americans who energize their backyard memories with Blue Rhino. Blue Rhino is proud to be a part of your backyard celebrations, and we are excited to celebrate this special occasion with fans all year long.”

Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Blue Rhino grew through relationships with big box retailers and a nationwide network of independent distributors, achieving about 65,000 selling locations, home delivery in a number of U.S. markets, and is partnering with retailers like Walmart to provide 24-hour self-service vending units at many of their retail locations.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at .

Contact: ...