Stoneridge Centers Transforms Mental Health With Groundbreaking Approach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) StoneRidge Centers offers personalized, innovative mental health care, emphasizing holistic, brain-focused treatments and compassionate support to transform lives.

Prescott Valley, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneRidge Centers in Prescott Valley, Arizona, revolutionizes mental health care with its groundbreaking Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). With over 16,000 treatments performed and nearly 500 patients served, StoneRidge has witnessed remarkable success in helping individuals achieve remission from major depressive disorder, experience improved mood, and regain control of their lives.

StoneRidge was founded by Mark Collins, DO, to address the shortcomings he observed in traditional inpatient mental health and rehabilitation facilities. During his residency, Dr. Collins witnessed the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach prevalent in the field. This realization drove him to take the reins of an inpatient facility in dire straits in 2014 and transform it into a center for individuals seeking holistic, brain-focused mental health and addiction services.

As the company's medical director, founder, and President, Dr. Collins brings his experience of over 30 years in psychiatry practice to champion research-based methods and innovative, evidence-based therapies to redefine today's mental health care. "Our brains are the most vital organ, yet often receive the least care. As psychiatrists, we've been stuck in a field that rarely images or thoroughly examines it. We need to transition from being mere psychiatrists to true physicians and recognize the limitations of traditional approaches influenced by big pharma and embrace innovative interventions like TMS and Ketamine, which are backed by the exciting advancements in neuroscience," he remarked.

Following its expansion in July 2022, StoneRidge focused on voluntary patients seeking medically assisted detox, medication stabilization, and intensive outpatient services. StoneRidge's Intensive Outpatient Program The Restart program (IOP) has since served 50 to 60 individuals daily. The StoneRidge program is a level-specific intervention at inpatient hospitalization and intensive outpatient. This growth was possible because of Dr. Collins' expertise and a team of dedicated professionals who prioritize combining innovative treatments with personalized, empathetic care. Unlike larger institutions where individuals may feel lost in the system, at StoneRidge, every patient is known by name. This approach creates a sense of community and trust.

StoneRidge offers various treatments tailored to address the unique needs of individuals struggling with mental health challenges. For instance, TMS is excellent for those seeking alternatives to traditional medication-based treatments. This treatment utilizes small magnetic pulses to stimulate mood-controlling areas of the brain, offering a safe and effective solution for conditions like depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Since 2017, StoneRidge has achieved outstanding success rates in treating hundreds of patients with not only the conditions mentioned above but also autism, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other cognitive disorders. Another sophisticated approach that the company utilizes is qEEG/Brain Mapping. It leverages complex brain scans and visualizations to create customized treatment plans. By gaining insight into the unique neural patterns of each patient, clinicians at StoneRidge can develop targeted interventions to address specific concerns.

The center showcases its holistic, brain-focused approach to patient care by providing them with Neurofeedback, allowing them to better understand and regulate their brain activity. Ketamine therapy, on the other hand, is best for individuals dealing with severe depression. This treatment is administered under close supervision in the office. Many patients report significant improvement in mood in as little as one day.

Attesting to StoneRidge's dedication to combining innovative treatments with modern approaches and empathetic care, a patient shared, "I'm very thankful to Dr. Collins and his staff. I've recently completed TMS and The Restart program (IOP) and continue going to individual therapy weekly. StoneRidge changed my life. The level of care and concern they provide is incredible."

StoneRidge Centers' commitment to combining individualized, compassionate care with innovative treatments has transformed the lives of countless individuals who have found healing and transformation within the facility's walls. To continue fulfilling its mission of reshaping mental health care, StoneRidge intends to expand its reach and enhance its services to meet the growing demand for comprehensive mental health care.

The organization will incorporate psychedelics into its treatment offerings. It also plans to build a 15,000-square-foot facility, which will house 30 residential beds and serve as the hub for The Restart program (IOP) and brain interventions. These initiatives will allow StoneRidge to accommodate more patients and provide them with an environment conducive to healing and growth.

