Mitch Gould's Strategic Vision Elevates Nutritional Products International To New Heights In Retail Distribution

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitch Gould has built a three-decade career, collaborating with nearly every major retailer in the United States, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walgreens, GNC, CVS, Rite Aid, and Costco. As the Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, based in Boca Raton, FL, Gould reflects on his journey with enthusiasm, stating, "It has been quite a ride and the drive is not over. I've interacted with buyers from most of the iconic retail chains in the country.”Throughout his career, Gould has spanned various consumer categories, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, pet products, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages. His portfolio boasts representation of renowned brands such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, and SlimFX.Gould is also celebrated for his global marketing expertise, having worked with sports and entertainment icons like Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. This wide-ranging experience has endowed him with a deep understanding of consumer needs and retailer expectations.In pursuit of a focus on health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty industries, Gould established Nutritional Products International 16 years ago. He foresaw the exponential growth of dietary supplements and wellness products, which indeed materialized.Gould devised the " Evolution of Distribution " system to facilitate the introduction of domestic and international brands into the United States market. This comprehensive platform offers professional services needed for product launch, including sales support, marketing, FDA regulatory compliance, and operational expertise, thereby ensuring speed to market and affordability.For additional information, please visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.

