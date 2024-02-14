Newsmatics Partners With Masaryk University's Faculty Of Informatics To Enhance Data Science Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaboration to focus on optimizing data science and AI technology to improve media analysis.

- David RothsteinWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newsmatics, a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company, has announced a new partnership with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics, based in Brno, Czech Republic. This collaboration aims to develop cooperation between the two organizations in the areas of data science, data analysis, and AI technology.As part of this partnership, Newsmatics will work closely with Masaryk University students writing their master's theses. This will give students the opportunity to gain practical experience and apply their knowledge to real-world projects. The company will also offer internships and job opportunities to the students, providing them with valuable industry experience.One of the main focuses of this partnership is to use the latest methods and tools, including AI technology, to improve media analysis. With the increasing amount of data available, it has become critical for companies to have efficient and accurate data analysis tools. Newsmatics already operates a massive media database with millions of news articles and hopes to use the cooperation with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics to further develop innovative solutions that can handle large amounts of data."We are excited to partner with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics and work together to advance the field of data science," said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics. "This collaboration will not only benefit our company, but also provide valuable opportunities for the students to gain practical experience and contribute to the industry."This partnership between Newsmatics and Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics is a testament to the growing importance of data science and AI in today's business world.For more information about Newsmatics and its services, please visit newsmatics . To learn more about Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics and its Association of Industrial Partners, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" htm .ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics' workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.

