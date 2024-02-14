AI In Construction Market Is Set To Experience A Revolutionary Growth | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Construction market to witness a CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released AI in Construction Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the AI in Construction market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the AI in Construction market. The AI in Construction market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.6 Billion at a CAGR of 34.1% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (United States), eSUB (United States), Smartvid (United States), Aurora Computer Services(England), Autodesk (United States), Building System Planning (United States)Definition:AI is being used to analyze design data and provide insights into how buildings can be constructed more efficiently. It can also help architects and engineers to generate designs that are optimized for specific purposes, such as energy efficiency or structural stability. It can also help architects and engineers to generate designs that are optimized for specific purposes, such as energy efficiency or structural stability.Market Trends:.The Growing Need for More Safety Measures at Construction SitesMarket Drivers:.Rising Demand for AI-based Platforms and Solutions and Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoTMarket Opportunities:.Increasing Construction Activities Due to Smart City InitiativesMarket Challenges:.AI relies on large volumes of high-quality data for training and decision-making. In the construction industry, data is often fragmented and may not be readily available in digital formats. Ensuring data quality and accessibility can be a significant challenge..Implementing AI systems and technologies can be expensive. Smaller construction companies may find it challenging to invest in AI due to the high initial costs of hardware, software, and expertise..The construction industry may face a shortage of skilled personnel who can effectively work with AI technologies. Training the existing workforce or recruiting experts in AI can be difficult and costly.Market Restraints:.Resistance to change is common in many industries, and the construction sector is no exception. Convincing stakeholders to adopt AI and change their traditional practices can be a major challenge..AI can lead to job displacement, and there may be ethical concerns related to AI's impact on the labor force. The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of AI in Construction market segments by Types: Heavy Construction, Institutional Commercials, Residential, OthersDetailed analysis of AI in Construction market segments by Applications: Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (United States), eSUB (United States), Smartvid (United States), Aurora Computer Services(England), Autodesk (United States), Building System Planning (United States)Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI in Construction market by value and volume.- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Construction market.- -To showcase the development of the AI in Construction market in different parts of the world.- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Construction market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Construction market.- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Construction market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.Global AI in Construction Market Breakdown by Application (Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, Others) by Type (Heavy Construction, Institutional Commercials, Residential, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)Key takeaways from the AI in Construction market report:– Detailed consideration of AI in Construction market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the AI in Construction market-leading players.– AI in Construction market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of AI in Construction market for forthcoming years.Major questions answered:- What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Construction near future?- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Construction market growth?- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?- How feasible is AI in Construction market for long-term investment?Major highlights from Table of Contents:AI in Construction Market Study Coverage:- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of AI in Construction Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- AI in Construction Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- AI in Construction Market Production by Region AI in Construction Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in AI in Construction Market Report:- AI in Construction Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- AI in Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers- AI in Construction Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- AI in Construction Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- AI in Construction Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Heavy Construction, Institutional Commercials, Residential, Others}- AI in Construction Market Analysis by Application {Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, Others}- AI in Construction Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- AI in Construction Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- AI in Construction Market Production by Region AI in Construction Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in AI in Construction Market Report:- AI in Construction Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- AI in Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers- AI in Construction Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- AI in Construction Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- AI in Construction Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Heavy Construction, Institutional Commercials, Residential, Others}- AI in Construction Market Analysis by Application {Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, Others}- AI in Construction Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. 