Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. Relocating To Iconic Landmark Building In Manchester, NH

Sanford Temperature Control, Inc., a plumbing and HVAC contractor based in Milford, NH, is moving to the iconic landmark along Interstate 293 in Manchester, NH.

MANCHESTER, NH, US, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sanford Temperature Control, Inc., a leading plumbing and HVAC contractor based in Milford, NH, is delighted to announce its move to a new iconic landmark building along Interstate 293 in Manchester, NH. The 35,462-square-foot high-bay warehouse, located at 201 Allard Drive, has been a city fixture for decades, adorned with a captivating cartoon sun and palm tree that has become a recognizable sight for drivers on both north- and southbound lanes.With over 50,000 vehicles passing by on an average day, the new location positions Sanford Temperature Control at the heart of attention, solidifying its presence as one of the most iconic buildings in all of Manchester.The company notes that it is thrilled about the move. Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. stated that the strategic relocation not only enhances its visibility but also provides a centralized and accessible location for its valued customers in Manchester and the surrounding areas.Prioritizing Clients At All TimesThe move aligns with Sanford Temperature Control's mission to offer unparalleled service and support to the Southern New Hampshire region. The iconic building, with its distinctive sun and palm tree signage, will serve as a fitting representation of the company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.In addition to the relocation, Sanford Temperature Control has introduced complimentary estimates for new system installations, providing customers with transparent and cost-effective solutions for their plumbing and HVAC needs. The company has also launched round-the-clock live customer service support, ensuring assistance is readily available whenever clients require it.For more information about Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. and its services, please visit .About Sanford Temperature Control, Inc.Sanford Temperature Control is a reputable plumbing and HVAC contractor with a rich legacy spanning over 40 years. Based in Milford, NH, the company has expanded its footprint with a strategic move to Manchester, NH. Sanford Temperature Control is committed to delivering outstanding customer service, expert repair, and installation of home heating and cooling systems. Celebrating 40 years of excellence in plumbing and HVAC services, Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. maintains a commitment to prioritizing customer needs and convenience. The company's stellar reputation is underscored by its receipt of seven Carrier Presidents Awards for Outstanding Customer Service (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2018, 2017 & 2016), an A+ Better Business Rating, and a multitude of positive reviews from satisfied clients. For more information, visit .

