SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Distribution, a distinguished entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Crossmark Global Investments, a leading values-based investment management firm known for its innovative approach and commitment to creating socially conscious, responsible investment strategies. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the financial services landscape, as LV Distribution takes a significant step towards expanding its offerings and providing exceptional investment solutions to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and Family Offices.

Crossmark Global Investments, led by investment veteran Bob Doll, brings a rich legacy of values-based investing expertise and an array of innovative investment products across mutual funds and SMAs in both traditional and liquid alternative asset classes. With a shared commitment to excellence and client-centric solutions, both

LV Distribution and Crossmark Global Investments aim to provide RIAs and Family Offices access to diversified, cutting-edge investment strategies.



"We are excited to join forces with LV Distribution to expand the reach of our investment products and services," said Heather Lindsey, Managing Director, Head of Distribution at Crossmark Global Investments

"We are thrilled to partner with

Crossmark Global Investments, an esteemed firm that shares our goal of delivering exceptional investment solutions to clients that would like to invest alongside their values in addition to a wide array of uniquely positioned investment solutions," said Edward

Soltys, Head of LV Distribution. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone for

LV Distribution as we continue to enhance our offerings and provide the highest quality investment options for our valued clients."

LV Distribution's extensive network and deep understanding of the financial services industry, coupled with Crossmark Global Investments' proven track record in managing investment products, creates a powerful alliance poised to cater to the diverse needs of RIAs and Family Offices. The partnership will enable

LV Distribution to offer Crossmark Global Investments' suite of investment solutions, providing investors with access to innovative strategies designed to meet their unique financial goals.

Both

LV Distribution and Crossmark Global Investments are dedicated to fostering strong relationships and delivering outstanding investment experiences to clients. Through this partnership, the companies will further strengthen their commitment to helping investors achieve their financial objectives and driving long-term success in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

About

LV Distribution:

LV Distribution, a subsidiary of Larrain Vial, is a distinguished entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution. With a keen focus on delivering exceptional financial solutions, LV Distribution aims to forge strategic partnerships and provide clients with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities. LV Distribution, LLC is an affiliate of LarrainVial Securities US LLC - a member of FINRA & SIPC.

For more information:

About

Crossmark Global Investments:

Crossmark Global Investments is a faith-based investment management firm which provides a full suite of investment management solutions to financial intermediaries and their clients. For over 30 years,

Crossmark has specialized in socially conscious, responsible investment strategies and custom solutions to help clients align their investments with their values. The firm reported $6.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 via separately managed accounts and the Steward mutual funds. Founded in 1987,

Crossmark is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit .

Crossmark Global Investments, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that provides discretionary investment management services to mutual funds, institutions, and individual clients. Investment advice can be provided only after the delivery of Crossmark's firm Brochure and Brochure Supplement Form ADV (Parts 2A and 2B) and Form CRS, and once a properly executed investment advisory agreement has been entered into by the client.

SOURCE LarrainVial